Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium: Martin Tyler's guide to the ground

One of Martin Tyler's first ever commentaries was at Bournemouth's stadium

At a time when football grounds have closed their doors, we've asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favourite facts and memories of the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part three of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Football takes us on a virtual visit to Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium where he shares recent memories of Junior Stanislas and Mohamed Salah along with a rare match with Bobby Charlton in the dugout.

Martin has also recorded some of his much-loved Tyler's Teasers videos from his home. Hit play for a tricky question about Bournemouth players to have played for England.

Vitality Stadium: How I get there

By car. A comfortable, pleasant drive from my Surrey home - M25, M3, M27 and A31, passing the edge of the New Forest.

What's it like to commentate there

Very intimate. It's a small stadium, so every vantage point is close.

As you drive in on the right is Dean Park, a cricket ground used until 1992 by Hampshire County Cricket Club.

I also commentated there for Southern Television back in the 1970s.

Did you know?

The pitch was rotated 90 degrees from its original position in 2001.

My most notable memory of Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth midfielder Junior Stanislas celebrates scoring against Manchester United in 2015

I have a strong memory of commentating on AFC Bournemouth scoring directly from a corner against Manchester United in December 2015. Junior Stanislas caught out David de Gea.

At ground level, there seemed little wind and the corner flags hung limply but the ball went high and on a blustery day the strong breeze close to the sea played a part.

Marouane Fellaini equalised but Josh King, once of United, won the game for the Cherries in the second half.

More recently, I also will never forget Mo Salah's third goal of a hat-trick at the Vitality Stadium. As he danced into the penalty area, he kept us all waiting.

I shouted "Is he?" half a dozen times before the deed was done!

Mohamed Salah rounds Asmir Begovic to score his hat-trick in December 2018

What I like about the Vitality Stadium

It reminds me of my first season as a commentator, 1974/75, when the pitch was facing in a different direction. It was maybe my fifth ever game.

Bournemouth were struggling in the old Third Division and had won just two of their previous 14 fixtures. The match was against Preston North End, whose player-manager was none other than Bobby Charlton, then 37 years old. Alongside him that afternoon was his player-coach, fellow World Cup winner and Manchester United legend, Nobby Stiles.

Despite their best efforts and against all the odds, Bournemouth won 1-0 though there was no happy ending as they dropped into Division Four at the end of the season. It didn't go too well for Bobby either. Six months later, he quit his job at Preston and never managed in the Football League again. The goalscorer that afternoon was Les Parodi.

A couple of years ago, and a good 40 years after the event, I got a call from Sky Sports presenter Ben Shephard: "I bumped into an old Bournemouth player the other day, Les Parodi, and he sends his regards!"

It was a goal that neither Les nor I had ever forgotten!

