Brighton's Amex Stadium: Martin Tyler's guide to the ground

At a time when football grounds have closed their doors, we've asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favourite facts and memories of the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part four of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Football takes us on a virtual visit to Brighton's Amex Stadium where he shares his memories of an epic title win at a ground which represents the rebirth of a famous old club.

Amex Stadium: How I get there

By car. Though I live inside the M25, I can reach the Brighton ground quicker than Tottenham, Arsenal or West Ham.

What's it like to commentate there

A truly excellent vantage point, though if you have long legs like me it is a bit cramped.

Did you know?

The first league game in the stadium was against Doncaster Rovers, the same club who were the last opponents at Brighton's former permanent home, the Goldstone Ground, 14 years earlier.

My most notable memory of the Amex Stadium

The Amex Stadium was the venue for the climax of last season's epic title race

It has to be May 2019 when Manchester City clinched the Premier League title with a 4-1 win over Brighton. It was the culmination of the historic title race in which City's 98 points just pipped Liverpool's 97.

Both clubs had to win on this final day and City went behind to an excellent set-piece converted by Glenn Murray. But Pep Guardiola's team hit back to successfully defend the title that they had run away with 12 months earlier.

As has been so often over the past eight or nine years, particularly with a title at stake and Sky Sports watching, Sergio Aguero chipped in with a vital goal.

The day became even more memorable between the final whistle and the actual trophy presentation. Gary Neville showed me his phone on which he had found a headline about a game dear to my heart which had been going on simultaneously: "Woking promoted!" [Martin is an assistant coach at Woking, the club he has always supported].

I would also like to mention a return trip to the Amex a couple of weeks later as a spectator with my family for the England Lionesses against New Zealand, a warm-up game for the Women's World Cup. I was able to sample life in the ground away from the commentary position and we all had a great day out.

The Lionesses warmed up for the World Cup at the Amex Stadium last summer

What I like about the Amex Stadium

It represents a remarkable recovery for Brighton & Hove Albion after the trauma of 14 years without a permanent home, including sharing with Gillingham, some 70 miles away, for a couple of years.

There is a train station (Falmer) right by the site which is a great help to the local fans because the ground is not quite as central to Brighton as the old Goldstone Ground.

Forgive me for finishing with a very personal piece of trivia. It was at the Goldstone where I did my only commentary ever with a "Martin " and a "Tyler" in the same game.

It was December 1975 and Neil Martin scored twice for Brighton and Dudley Tyler once for Hereford United in a 4-2 Seagulls' win.

