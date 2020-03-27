Burnley's Turf Moor: Martin Tyler's guide to the ground

At a time when football grounds have closed their doors, we've asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favourite facts and memories of the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part five of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Football takes us on a virtual visit to Burnley's Turf Moor where he shares his memories of a terrible day in the commentary box for Jamie Carragher and a memorable encounter with Robbie Blake.

Martin has also recorded some of his much-loved Tyler's Teasers videos from his home. Hit play for a tricky question about England internationals who couldn't score for Burnley.

Take a look at today's Tyler's Teaser on England players who didn't get a goal while at Burnley.

Turf Moor: How I get there

Never straightforward! Sometimes I take a train to Manchester and Sky Sports provides a taxi from Piccadilly Station to Burnley. Sometimes it's a long drive which is feasible because a lot of it is on motorways.

What's it like to commentate there

The position is high at the back of the main stand. It is a good view but having thousands of fans between the commentator and the pitch can be distracting. It is not ideal but very workable.

Did you know?

The stadium backs on to Burnley Cricket Club where the great England bowler James Anderson sent down his early overs. From the commentary position you can see some cricket when the two seasons overlap.

My most notable memory of Turf Moor

Burnley's English striker Andre Gray (right) scored the second

I recall two occasions when famous visitors were beaten by Burnley.

In August 2016, Liverpool were fresh from the 4-3 win at Arsenal I mentioned on Monday and alongside me for the first time was Jamie Carragher.

His day did not start well when one of the portable television lights blew over and cut his cheek. Carra brushed it off with characteristic fortitude.

Harder to take for the LFC legend though was a game in which his old club had 81 per cent possession and 26 shots, but lost 2-0. Burnley scored two from three efforts, through Sam Vokes and Andre Gray.

"Jamie, Jamie, what's the score?" boomed around Turf Moor that afternoon.

Seven years earlier, almost to the day, top-flight football returned to Turf Moor after a 33-year gap with the visit of Manchester United.

In the Clarets' line-up that evening was Robbie Blake, a former Darlington team-mate of Alan Dowson, the Non-League manager whom I still help out as a coach and a great friend. Knowing of my trip to East Lancashire, Dowse asked if I could get Robbie's shirt but none of us were aware that while wearing it he would strike the game's only goal with a wonderful volley. The goal and its impact immediately went worldwide.

I did get the chance to interview Robbie as the man of the match and at the end I said: "By the way, you remember Dowse. He sends his very best wishes. He did ask for your shirt but obviously it is a very special one now."

Robbie Blake would be high on any list of footballers who keep a sense of perspective, very grounded. "It's in the laundry bin," he replied. "We'll get it."

He literally dived into a pile of sweaty shirts and pulled out the Burnley number 20: "Tell Dowse I say hi."

I drove back home through the night listening to report after report about Burnley's famous triumph and Robbie 's great part in it. All the while, I had the shirt he wore draped over my passenger seat. Surreal!

What I like about Turf Moor

It represents the democracy that still exists in football despite the huge financial advantages bigger clubs have gained over the last 25 years.

I am old enough to remember Burnley being champions of England in 1960 and playing in the old European Cup. This was the time of the maximum wage when you earned the same if you were playing for Manchester United or Mansfield Town.

Since then Burnley have been to the fourth tier and back, and one year very nearly dropped out of the Football League altogether. They have had to fight really hard to return to the elite, invariably punching above their weight.

Turf Moor has been spruced up over the years but it is essentially the same. The town is the same, a small town too in football terms. The sense of working at full tilt to get to the top has never altered.

Sean Dyche and his players typify those values and, commentating on a Burnley game whatever the result, you will never see those industrious standards drop.

Here is the answer to Martin Tyler's Burnley teaser.

