Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park: Martin Tyler's guide to the ground

At a time when football grounds have closed their doors, we've asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favourite facts and memories of the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part seven of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Football takes us on a virtual visit to Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park and recalls an infamous comeback which left Liverpool's players in tears.

Selhurst Park: How I get there

By car. It is a journey much-feared by some of my colleagues, but I used to live in south London and the back-doubles still exist!

What's it like to commentate there

It is excellent. Close to the pitch and high enough for a sense of perspective. In daylight it is as good as it gets.

For floodlit games there is one problem. A new raft of lower lights have been installed in the last couple of years and can catch the eye of the commentator, meaning a momentary loss of focus on the pitch.

Did you know?

In April 1962 Selhurst Park had its floodlight system upgraded and the lights were switched on to a considerable fanfare with a game against Real Madrid, the great club's first-ever game in London!

It was quite an occasion for Crystal Palace, who were only in England's third tier at the time. The superstars Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Francisco Gento all scored but Palace put on a good show in front of a near 25,000 crowd and were only beaten 4-3.

My most notable memory of Selhurst Park

Dwight Gayle helped to inspire Palace's comeback against Liverpool in 2014

It was May 5, 2014: Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool

Liverpool arrived at Selhurst Park in a sprint to the finish for the Premier League title alongside Manchester City. Winning was very much the bottom line but there was a goal difference scenario, which was not in Liverpool's favour. That was to play a crucial part in the drama that evening.

Brendan Rodgers' team performed with style and substance and 10 minutes into the second half led by three goals to nil, including a 31st of the season from Luis Suarez, More goals were still needed to eat into Manchester City's superiority in the goal difference department. The temptation to go for an even bigger win was overwhelming, but it backfired disastrously.

Palace's pragmatic manager Tony Pulis brought on two attackers, Dwight Gayle and Glenn Murray. The game had really opened up but instead of increasing Liverpool's goal difference it started decreasing. Defender Damien Delaney hit Palace's first with 11 minutes to go; Gayle the second; and then in a frantic finale he struck again, the equaliser.

Liverpool had not just lost goals, now they lost two points.

Suarez left the field in tears. He had scored his last goal for the club and would only play once more for the Reds, the following Sunday against Newcastle when Manchester City beat West Ham to win the title.

Crystal Palace fans were delighted and mindful of the three-goal swing in the Champions League final of 2005, then of course in Liverpool's favour, coined the word Crystanbul!

Luis Suarez was left in tears after a 3-0 lead turned into a 3-3 draw

What I like about Selhurst Park

The chance of a catch up with Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington, two men whose service to the game has been long and noble. Mark Bright too, another proper football man, who is Palace through and through.

I also love the atmosphere from the Holmesdale Road stand where sitting supporters have been allowed some licence when it comes to standing during games.

Almost from the moment Arsenal upped sticks from Plumstead to go north of the Thames in 1913, football in south London has been seen as second rate to the powerhouses across the river. Charlton and Millwall have had their seasons in the sun - the original Wimbledon too when they shared Selhurst Park. Now Crystal Palace are flying the flag for this underappreciated part of the metropolis.

However this current season eventually pans out, Palace will be in the Premier League for an eighth term in a row, and after driving through those back doubles I always arrive at Selhurst Park with a genuine appreciation of the hard work by all concerned which has made that consistency possible.

