Jose Mourinho beats Jurgen Klopp to most lockdown coverage online

Jose Mourinho has received more online media coverage during lockdown than any other manager, according to an analytics platform that monitors online data.

Italian company Noisefeed found that the Tottenham head coach was mentioned in over 84,000 articles on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and web news stories in the period between March 9 and June 10.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was a close second with 79,400 mentions followed by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (50.2k), Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte (44.1k) and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane (26.4k).

Klopp was more popular on Instagram, while most of Mourinho's coverage was from web news or Twitter. Conte and Zidane led the way on Facebook.

Over the course of the season, Mourinho's name was most used on November 20 - the day he was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor at Spurs.

Over 3,800 articles were written across 54 countries on the Portuguese that day, with an audience reach of more than 60 million.