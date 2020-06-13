Coronavirus: Norwich player one of two positive tests in Premier League

A Norwich player - and one other person at a Premier League club - has tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

The player was one of two positive cases from 1,200 tests. He must self-isolate for seven days, which rules him out of their Premier League game against Southampton on Friday.

A statement from Norwich read: "Norwich City can confirm that one of its players has returned a positive test result following the recent round of Covid-19 testing.

"In line with the Premier League's protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date. The player must return a negative test result before being able to resume training.

"The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time."

The latest results were from the eighth round, which took place across Thursday and Friday. The first seven rounds of Covid-19 testing returned 14 positives and 7,474 negatives.

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12, 1200 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after

each round of testing."

Top-flight action in England is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, when Aston Villa play Sheffield United and Manchester City face Arsenal.

