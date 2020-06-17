Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Southampton midfielder replaced by James Ward-Prowse as captain

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg told German media outlet SPORT1 he wants to play at an 'even higher level than I am currently'

Southampton have removed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as captain after he made public his desire to leave the club.

Speaking in an online news conference ahead of their trip to face Norwich on Friday, live on Sky Sports, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed James Ward-Prowse will take the armband for the remainder of the season.

In January, Sky Sports reported Tottenham had made the Danish midfielder one of their top summer transfer targets.

Hojbjerg told German media outlet SPORT1, in May, that he wants to play at an "even higher level than I am currently".

He said: "I know what I want, the club knows it too. I want to play at an even higher level than I am currently. The relationship between me and Southampton is fantastic.

"The club gave me the platform to grow. I'm not saying 'Goodbye' and I'm focused on my club, but my goal is very clear: I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League."

