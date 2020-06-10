Southampton: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Southampton in for the season restart?

Ahead of the top flight's big return, Sky Sports looks at how Ralph Hasenhuttl's side may fare, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

Although Southampton had turned their most dismal form around late last year, the height of which was a 9-0 defeat at home to Leicester, and lifted themselves away from the drop zone, they are still not safe with nine games left.

Despite seven points still separating them and 18th-place Bournemouth, Hasenhuttl's side were on a dismal run before the Premier League was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, and they will need to improve to avoid an anxious run-in.

They have some tough games too, including both Manchester clubs and Arsenal, and Norwich and Bournemouth, who are both fighting at the bottom.

But they have shown the potentially priceless ability to pick up maximum points from the teams around them - and they are buoyed by a new four-year deal for their manager.

Friday, June 19

Norwich vs Southampton

Kick-Off: 6pm

Thursday, June 25

Southampton vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 6pm

Sunday, June 28

Watford vs Southampton

Kick-Off: 4.30pm

Southampton vs Man City

Everton vs Southampton

Man United vs Southampton

Southampton vs Brighton

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Southampton vs Sheffield United

Where can they finish?

Modelling by Experimental361 has given the Saints a near-30 per cent chance of finishing in the top half - something that may have been inconceivable earlier in the season.

More likely, though, they will finish among the bottom 10 clubs and it will be about doing so as high as possible when they return, while continuing to improve their young side and system.

Any other commitments?

None. Saints can focus on the Premier League run-in, having managed to extend some key contracts during the shutdown. Hasenhuttl has signed a new four-year deal, while Shane Long has agreed a new two-year deal.

Is everyone fit and available?

Nathan Redmond is back in the fold

Southampton are expected to have a clean bill of health, although long-term absentee Sam McQueen is an unknown.

Welcoming back Nathan Redmond to the fold is a big boost. Redmond missed two months with a muscular problem but has had the coronavirus hiatus to recover, but he could take a place in a fierce-looking attack with Danny Ings, Shane Long and Moussa Djenepo.

Stuart Armstrong, who missed the last game against Newcastle, has also recovered from a concussion.

Long's signing of a new contract is also a boost. They may have been faced with the prospect of losing him after just a couple of the restarted fixtures at the end of this month, but his new two-year contract keeps him as a good attacking option, and a focused one.

Saints should also keep Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham too. There is a willingness on all sides to agree to an extension and the club hope to give him the chance to show whether he is worth trying to sign on a permanent basis.

What form were they in before the break?

Saints had suffered four Premier League defeats in five before the hiatus, including disappointing home losses to Burnley and Newcastle.

That slump began with a heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, and ended a run of five wins in seven in the Premier League that had lifted them up the table.

Hasenhuttl and his squad will hope the hiatus has interrupted that downward momentum and they can start again.

What's the manager said?

0:54 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says training has already reached a high level of intensity in anticipation of the Premier League return Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says training has already reached a high level of intensity in anticipation of the Premier League return

Hasenhuttl has praised his players for their application and revealed he expects fast-paced football on the return.

"It's been very important for every player to stay healthy and I'm very happy that we've had no positive [COVID-19] tests so far," the Austrian confirmed. "It shows that our players have been very strict on sticking to the rules.

"We are very happy that we'll get the chance to play again. We are happy to play and we hope the fans at home can still enjoy when they are watching us.

"It will be very, very quick games. Speedy football with high intensity in maybe higher temperatures over the summer.

"But this is what we're preparing for at the moment; the players are really enthusiastic and very happy to be back on the pitch. We have to be fit for these final nine games. This is the most important thing."

The betting - Ings to win Golden Boot?

Danny Ings has scored twice against Tottenham and Leicester this campaign, while scoring once against Arsenal, Wolves and Chelsea, proving he can match it against the big sides. He is only four goals behind Jamie Vardy in the hunt for the Golden Boot, and with Southampton yet to play three of the bottom four teams, Ings could be a longshot to win but remains at potential value for the top goalscorer accolade.

Jones Knows: Back Saints for top half

