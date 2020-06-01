Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton manager agrees new four-year contract

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is set to sign a new four-year contract on Tuesday

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has agreed a new four-year contract to keep him at the club until 2024, with official confirmation expected on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old has been in charge of Saints for two-and-a-half years after succeeding Mark Hughes at St Mary's in December 2018.

Hasenhuttl has established himself as a popular figure on the south coast and impressively steered the ship back on course after October's record-breaking 9-0 home loss to Leicester.

Hasenhuttl was appointed Southampton manager in December 2018

Southampton sit in 14th place ahead of the Premier League's resumption later this month.

Hasenhuttl's side have a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.

The Austrian, who previously managed Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, has backed youth during his time at Southampton, giving opportunities to the likes of Michael Obafemi and Yan Valery.

