Burnley 1-0 Watford: Jay Rodriguez header sees off Hornets

A glancing header from Jay Rodriguez was enough for Burnley to beat Watford 1-0 and ensure they remain unbeaten at Turf Moor in the Premier League since New Year's Day.

It was the old football cliche of a game of two half, with Burnley by far the better side in the first as Matej Vydra hit the post and Rodriguez had an effort cleared off the line by Craig Dawson.

But Watford were much improved in the second half - Troy Deeney also have a chance beaten off the line by Dwight McNeil - but against the run of play, Rodriguez glanced a header home to score his 50th Burnley goal.

It moves Burnley move up to 11th on 42 points but for Watford, they remain one point above the relegation zone with seven games to play, although with a superior goal difference to those below them.

How Burnley saw off Watford

Image: Jay Rodriguez scored his 50th goal for Burnley on Thursday evening

At a sweltering Turf Moor, Burnley went close twice in the opening ten minutes. Rodriguez collected a floated pass on the right and volleyed it goalwards with his first touch. It forced a save from Ben Foster that sent the ball looping into the area, before he flapped it further clear as Jack Cork lurked to net the rebound. Not long after, McNeil found Josh Brownhill, but the midfielder could only direct his header wide of the far post.

Burnley should have gone ahead in the 21st minute when they had two glorious chances. Vydra lobbed the ball over the oncoming Foster from the left flank, but with an open goal to aim for, the striker could only hit the near post. The rebound then fell to Rodriguez, but his volley was cleared off the line by the waiting Dawson before Brownhill drove his own effort wide of the far post.

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (6), Lowton (7), Mee (7), Taylor (7), Brownhill (7), Westwood (7), Cork (7), McNeil (8), Rodriguez (7), Vydra (7).



Subs used: Pieters (6).



Watford: Foster (6), Femenia (6), Kabasele (6), Dawson (7), Masina (6), Capoue (7), Hughes (7), Sarr (7), Cleverley (6), Welbeck (7), Deeney (7).



Subs used: Cathcart (7), Doucoure (7), Chalobah (n/a), Gray (n/a).



Man of the match: Dwight McNeil.

Dawson - who scored a late equaliser again Leicester at the weekend - almost netted again in Watford's best chance of the first half. Tom Cleverley delivered the first corner of the game and the Watford defender rose up to nod goalwards, but could only divert it over the crossbar.

Watford made two half time changes and they look much improved after the break. A spot of luck almost saw them score just after the hour mark as Nick Pope spilled a Will Hughes corner, but substitute Craig Cathcart could only put his shot into the body of the goalkeeper.

Team news Sean Dyche named the same starting XI from Monday. The only changes were on the bench with Phil Bardsley and Mace Goodridge joining thelist.

Watford made two changes, with Tom Cleverley and Danny Welbeck coming into the XI. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra dropped to the bench.

Not long after, the visitors had their own chance cleared off the line. Etienne Capoue swung a corner into the area, which Deeney glanced goalwards, but McNeil was waiting on the line to clear with his shins. Hughes was lurking at the top of the area and struck the rebound, but could only fire well over the crossbar.

But in the 73rd minute, and against the run of play, Burnley took the lead. Browhill released McNeil down the left flank and his low cross was turned home by Rodriguez's glanced header, who had peeled away from Dawson.

Image: Troy Deeney had a header cleared off the line in the second half

Both teams went close to scoring again as the game wore on. Vydra burst into the area, rounded Cathcart before striking but it went straight at the outstretched legs of Foster. On the stroke of 90 minutes, Capoue delivered another good corner with Adam Masina driving in to meet it, but could only direct his header over the crossbar.

Burnley fans support Black Lives Matter

1:39 After an offensive banner was flown above their match at Manchester City on Monday night, Burnley fans have been eager to show their support for the Black Lives Matter campaign

Before Thursday's game, Burnley showed messages of support for the Black Lives Matter movement from their fans after a plane was flown over the Etihad Stadium on Monday with a banner reading 'White Lives Matter Burnley'.

Captain Ben Mee made an impassioned speech about the importance of Black Lives Matter following the game and many Burnley figures have also condemned the act.

Man of the match - Dwight McNeil

The 20-year-old continues to blossom at Burnley and Thursday's game was no exception. McNeil's passing and crossing was superb, making two key passes, six crosses with five of those from open play. This included the assist for the winner, sending in a low effort that Rodriguez converted.

He also made a vital block on the line to deny Deeney a goal and showed his defensive instincts in that moment too. With Burnley down to the bare bones for the next few games, he will be more than vital and there will likely be eyes on him elsewhere too.

Opta stats

Watford have failed to score in three consecutive away league outings for the first time since May 2018 (eight in a row).

Only league leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City have won more Premier League games in 2020 than Burnley (five).

Jay Rodriguez's winning goal for Burnley came from what was their first shot of the second half against Watford.

What's next?

Watford

Southampton Sunday 28th June 4:00pm

Burnley are next in action on Monday 29 June when they travel to Crystal Palace (kick-off 8pm). Watford will play again on Sunday as they welcome Southampton to Vicarage Road, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).