Premier League fixtures on Sky: More kick-offs and matches announced

The Premier League is back - see which games are on Sky Sports

The Premier League is back - and we can now reveal 21 more games which will be shown on Sky Sports, including the north London derby on July 12 which will form part of a quadruple-header Super Sunday.

Tottenham vs Arsenal on July 12 will be live on Sky Sports as part of a four-match Super Sunday

Another 20 games have been announced as live on Sky Sports in the first half of July

In total, Sky Sports is showing 64 matches from the Premier League's restart - 39 exclusive to subscribers and an extra 25 available on Sky's free-to-air channel 'Pick'

Download the Sky Sports Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

There was drama on the opening night of the Premier League's return after a three-month suspension, with goal-line controversy in Aston Villa's draw with Sheffield United and three goals in Manchester City's comprehensive win over Arsenal.

And there's so much more to come. Sky Sports will be showing another 20 matches over the opening fortnight of the Premier League's return but we can now also reveal a further 21 matches set to be shown live on Sky Sports in the opening weeks of July.

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Bournemouth fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Norwich fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | Watford fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures

Tottenham's clash with Arsenal - with kick-off at 4.30pm - on Sunday July 12 is set to be an intriguing encounter and football fans will be able to settle in for a jam-packed afternoon of football on that day with Wolves vs Everton (12pm), Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (2pm) and Bournemouth vs Leicester (7pm) also live on Sky Sports.

Spurs are also involved in a Monday Night Football battle with Everton on July 6 (8pm kick-off), while Jamie Carragher and the MNF team will also be analysing Manchester United vs Southampton on Monday, July 13 (8pm).

Manchester United's midweek trip to Aston Villa (8.15pm) on Thursday, July 9 will also be on Sky Sports, while Liverpool fans can see their side face Villa on Sunday July 5 at 4.30pm, as well as the Reds' away day at Brighton on Wednesday, July 8 (8.15pm).

2:42 The Premier League makes its long awaited return! The Premier League makes its long awaited return!

Premier League fixtures and times - all the confirmed games so far

Man City vs Liverpool will also be shown live on Sky Sports

Wed June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheff Utd

Wed June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri June 19: Tottenham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat June 20: Watford vs Leicester - 12.30pm

Sat June 20: Brighton vs Arsenal - 3pm

Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm

Sat June 20: Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 7.45pm

Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed June 24: Newcastle vs Aston Villa - 6pm

Wed June 24: Norwich vs Everton - 6pm

Wed June 24: Wolves vs Bournemouth - 6pm

Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Chelsea vs Man City - 8.15pm

Sat June 27: Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12.30pm

Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon June 29: Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm

Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Norwich vs Brighton - 12.30pm

Sat July 4: Leicester vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 4: Man Utd vs Bournemouth - 3pm

Sat July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 5: Newcastle Utd vs West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Southampton v Man City - 7pm

Mon July 6: Tottenham vs Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Sheffield Utd vs Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Man City vs Newcastle - 6pm

Wed July 8: West Ham vs Burnley - 6pm

Wed July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thurs July 9: Bournemouth vs Spurs - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thurs July 9: Everton vs Southampton - 6pm

Thurs July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Norwich v West Ham - 12.30pm

Sat July 11: Watford v Newcastle Utd - 12.30pm

Sat July 11: Liverpool vs Burnley - 3pm

Sat July 11: Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Brighton vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.



To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.