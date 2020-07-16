Everton 1-1 Aston Villa: Theo Walcott's late equaliser leaves Villa in relegation trouble

Theo Walcott punished Anwar El Ghazi's glaring miss by scoring a late equaliser for Everton against Aston Villa in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park which leaves the visitors deep in relegation trouble.

Ezri Konsa had given Villa the lead (72), diverting home Conor Hourihane's free-kick, but, after El Ghazi failed to turn home Jack Grealish's cross from two yards out, Walcott's looping header (88) denied Villa a crucial win.

The draw means Aston Villa remain three points adrift of safety and now have it all to do to retain their Premier League status, with two games to play against Arsenal and West Ham. Everton stay 11th.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Digne (7), Coleman (6), Holgate (6), Keane (7), Davies (5), Gomes (5), Bernard (5), Iwobi (5), Richarlison (5), Calvert-Lewin (5).



Subs: Sigurdsson (6), Walcott (7), Kean (6), Branthwaite (7), Gordon (6).



Aston Villa: Reina (6), Targett (6), Elmohamady (6), Konsa (7), Mings (7), Luiz (8), McGinn (6), Hourihane (7), Grealish (6), Trezeguet (6), Samatta (6).



Subs: El Ghazi (5), Davis (7).



Man of the match: Douglas Luiz.

How Villa squandered two vital points...

With Everton on a 10-game unbeaten streak at home under Carlo Ancelotti, Aston Villa were facing a tall order to pick up a victory to boost their fight against relegation, and their poor away record offered little encouragement.

Image: Everton defender Seamus Coleman vies with Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

There was danger inside the opening minute for the visitors, too, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scissor-kicking Alex Iwobi's cross over the bar. The Everton striker went close again on nine minutes when Tyrone Mings' clearance deflected wide off his chest.

Team news Everton made five changes, with Holgate, Coleman, Gomes, Bernard and Iwobi in.

Matt Targett replaced Neil Taylor in Aston Villa's only change.

Everton hit the bar moments later, when Bernard's mis-hit cross almost dropped in, before Villa finally had a chance of their own, with Mbwana Samatta heading over.

Neither side managed to test the opposition goalkeeper in the first half, though, with Iwobi's shot and Jack Grealish's deflected effort off target.

The wayward shots continued after the break with Grealish, Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies failing to hit the target before Villa defender Konsa finally made the breakthrough.

Image: Ezri Konsa celebrates his goal for Aston Villa

Hourihane's delivery was perfect and Konsa flicked it home to beat Jordan Pickford and leave Villa fans dreaming of a great escape.

Then came a huge moment on 80 minutes, when El Ghazi's shocking miss prevented Villa from doubling their lead. Grealish's superb cross just needed prodding home inside the six-yard box but El Ghazi got it all wrong and the ball bounced off his heel to safety.

As Everton pushed for an equaliser, with Calvert-Lewin shooting narrowly wide, there was a feeling Villa may pay for El Ghazi's error and they did just that with two minutes remaining when Walcott met Andre Gomes' cross.

The Everton forward lobbed Pepe Reina with his header and although Konsa was back on the line he was unable to keep it out and Villa - who have conceded more Premier League goals in the final 15 minutes than any other side this season - had to face up to a damaging draw.

What the managers said...

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti: "We showed a good spirit to avoid the defeat. I think it was important as we didn't want to lose - we want to keep our home record. We would've been able to win this game if we played better in the final third.

"We didn't have good quality in this area, unfortunately. I want to see good spirit in the final two games. We have to try to play better and shower better quality. We have to try to avoid conceding easy balls in order to finish the season well."

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith: "The lads are devastated in the dressing room because we deserved more out of the game. We had a few chances to take the lead before we did, and then we missed a massive chance to go 2-0 up with El Ghazi putting it over the bar. Defensively, I thought we were good as we didn't concede too many opportunities against Everton.

"I thought in the last eight minutes we got a bit sloppy on the ball and didn't take as much pressure off ourselves as we needed to. For the previous 82 minutes we showed really good composure. We gave the ball back to them too easily in the final eight minutes which allowed them to put pressure on."

Man of the match - Douglas Luiz

Image: Douglas Luiz impressed during Aston Villa's 1-1 draw at Everton

Aston Villa have conceded more Premier League goals in the final 15 minutes of action this season than any other side (17) - and the look on Douglas Luiz's face at the final whistle said it all.

The Brazilian had been the game's standout player with Villa bossing the midfield at Goodison, but once again Villa couldn't keep a clean sheet on the road.

Luiz gained possession for his side on 10 occasions - more than any of his team-mates - while he won all 10 of his duels and completed 37 of his 45 passes - again, more than any other Villa player.

Opta stats

Aston Villa continued their run of 25 successive away games without a clean sheet in the Premier League, their last shutout coming against West Brom in January 2016.

Theo Walcott has been directly involved in 23 Premier League goals as a substitute (9 goals & 14 assists), the fourth-most in the competition's history behind Kanu (29), Jermain Defoe (27) and Daniel Sturridge (24).

Since his league debut for Aston Villa in January 2017, Conor Hourihane has provided more assists in league competition (inc. play-offs) than any other Villa player (21).

Ezri Konsa's winner for Aston Villa was the game's very first shot on target; this was just his third goal in club football.

What's next?

Aston Villa

Arsenal Tuesday 21st July 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Everton travel to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday (kick-off 6pm). Aston Villa host Arsenal on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 8pm with kick-off at 8.15pm. Villa then face West Ham on the final day.