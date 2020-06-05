Brighton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Brighton's rearranged games for the Premier League restart; two games to be shown live on Sky Sports
By
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:38pm
The details of Brighton's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with two games to be screened live on Sky Sports.
Graham Potter's side travel to face Leicester on Tuesday June 23 at 6pm before hosting Manchester United on Tuesday June 30 at 8.15pm with both games live on Sky Sports.
- Premier League restart: Fixtures, kick-offs and Sky matches
- Sky to show 64 live PL games with an additional 25 free to air
- Premier League table | Results | Premier League run-in - best and worst
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
BRIGHTON'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Saturday, June 20
Brighton vs Arsenal
Kick-Off: 3pm
Tuesday, June 23
Leicester vs Brighton
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Tuesday, June 30
Brighton vs Man Utd
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick
Brighton fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Norwich vs Brighton
Brighton vs Liverpool
Brighton vs Man City
Southampton vs Brighton
Brighton vs Newcastle
Burnley vs Brighton