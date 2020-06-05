Brighton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

The details of Brighton's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with two games to be screened live on Sky Sports.

Graham Potter's side travel to face Leicester on Tuesday June 23 at 6pm before hosting Manchester United on Tuesday June 30 at 8.15pm with both games live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Saturday, June 20

Brighton vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 3pm

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester vs Brighton

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton vs Man Utd

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick

Norwich vs Brighton

Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton vs Man City

Southampton vs Brighton

Brighton vs Newcastle

Burnley vs Brighton