Wolves fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

The details of Wolves' first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will renew their bid to qualify for the Champions League with a trip to West Ham on Saturday June 20 at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Saturday June 20

West Ham vs Wolves

Kick-Off: 5.30pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday June 24

Wolves vs Bournemouth

Kick-Off: 8pm

Saturday June 27

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Kick-Off: 12.30pm

Wolves vs Arsenal

Sheffield United vs Wolves

Wolves vs Everton

Burnley vs Wolves

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Wolves