Wolves fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Three Wolves games confirmed, including trip to West Ham live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:33pm
The details of Wolves' first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side will renew their bid to qualify for the Champions League with a trip to West Ham on Saturday June 20 at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
WOLVES' CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Saturday June 20
West Ham vs Wolves
Kick-Off: 5.30pm; Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday June 24
Wolves vs Bournemouth
Kick-Off: 8pm
Saturday June 27
Aston Villa vs Wolves
Kick-Off: 12.30pm
Wolves' fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Wolves vs Arsenal
Sheffield United vs Wolves
Wolves vs Everton
Burnley vs Wolves
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Wolves