West Ham fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Three West Ham games confirmed, all live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:53pm
West Ham's first three games for the Premier League restart will all be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
David Moyes' side return with a home fixture against Wolves on Saturday June 20 in front of the Sky cameras before they travel to face Tottenham on Tuesday June 23 at 8.15pm, also live on Sky Sports.
The trio of televised games is completed by the visit of Chelsea at 8.15pm on Wednesday July 1.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
WEST HAM'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Saturday June 20
West Ham vs Wolves
Kick-Off: 5.30pm; Live on Sky Sports
Tuesday June 23
Tottenham vs West Ham
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday July 1
West Ham v Chelsea
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
West Ham fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Newcastle vs West Ham
West Ham vs Burnley
Norwich vs West Ham
West Ham vs Watford
Man United vs West Ham
West Ham vs Aston Villa