West Ham fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

West Ham's first three games for the Premier League restart will all be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

David Moyes' side return with a home fixture against Wolves on Saturday June 20 in front of the Sky cameras before they travel to face Tottenham on Tuesday June 23 at 8.15pm, also live on Sky Sports.

The trio of televised games is completed by the visit of Chelsea at 8.15pm on Wednesday July 1.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Saturday June 20

West Ham vs Wolves

Kick-Off: 5.30pm; Live on Sky Sports

Tuesday June 23

Tottenham vs West Ham

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday July 1

West Ham v Chelsea

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Newcastle vs West Ham

West Ham vs Burnley

Norwich vs West Ham

West Ham vs Watford

Man United vs West Ham

West Ham vs Aston Villa