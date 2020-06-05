Bournemouth fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Bournemouth's rearranged games for the Premier League restart
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:47pm
The details of Bournemouth's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed with their game against Newcastle live on Sky Sports.
Eddie Howe's side have a tough battle on their hands to avoid relegation and the first of their nine remaining games sees them take on Crystal Palace before a trip to Wolves awaits.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
BOURNEMOUTH'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Saturday June 20
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Kick-Off: 7.45pm
Wednesday June 24
Wolves v Bournemouth
Kick-Off: 6pm
Wednesday July 1
Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick
Bournemouth fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Bournemouth vs Leicester
Man City vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Everton vs Bournemouth