Bournemouth fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

The details of Bournemouth's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed with their game against Newcastle live on Sky Sports.

Eddie Howe's side have a tough battle on their hands to avoid relegation and the first of their nine remaining games sees them take on Crystal Palace before a trip to Wolves awaits.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Saturday June 20

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Kick-Off: 7.45pm

Wednesday June 24

Wolves v Bournemouth

Kick-Off: 6pm

Wednesday July 1

Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Man City vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Everton vs Bournemouth