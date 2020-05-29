Sheffield United fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Dates for four Sheffield United games confirmed, all on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 11/06/20 8:27am
Sheffield United's Premier League game at home to Aston Villa will be the first to be staged when the season restarts on Wednesday, June 17.
Chris Wilder's team, who are chasing European qualification, then travel to Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the campaign, before they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on June 24, with all three games live on Sky Sports.
In a packed schedule, the Blades then host Arsenal in an FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday June 28 (1pm kick-off), before another league game live on Sky Sports - against Tottenham - on July 2.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
SHEFFIELD UNITED'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Wednesday June 17
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Sunday June 21
Newcastle vs Sheff Utd
Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Wednesday June 24
Man Utd vs Sheff Utd
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Thursday July 2
Sheff Utd vs Tottenham
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Sheffield United fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Burnley vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United vs Wolves
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United vs Everton
Southampton vs Sheffield United