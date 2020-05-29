Sheffield United fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Sheffield United's Premier League game at home to Aston Villa will be the first to be staged when the season restarts on Wednesday, June 17.

Chris Wilder's team, who are chasing European qualification, then travel to Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the campaign, before they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on June 24, with all three games live on Sky Sports.

In a packed schedule, the Blades then host Arsenal in an FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday June 28 (1pm kick-off), before another league game live on Sky Sports - against Tottenham - on July 2.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Wednesday June 17

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports

Sunday June 21

Newcastle vs Sheff Utd

Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Wednesday June 24

Man Utd vs Sheff Utd

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Thursday July 2

Sheff Utd vs Tottenham

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United vs Wolves

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United vs Everton

Southampton vs Sheffield United