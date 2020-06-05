Crystal Palace fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

The first three of Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures for the season restart have been confirmed, including a trip to Liverpool live on Sky Sports.

Roy Hodgson's side return to action with a trip to struggling Bournemouth on the first weekend back, before a daunting clash at champions-elect Liverpool four days later, a match that is live on Sky Sports. The Eagles then host Burnley on Monday June 29 as they look to secure a mid-table finish.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Saturday June 20

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Kick-Off: 7.45pm

Wednesday June 24

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Monday June 29

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Kick-Off: 8pm

Leicester vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham