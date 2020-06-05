Crystal Palace fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Three Crystal Palace games confirmed
Last Updated: 05/06/20 12:59pm
The first three of Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures for the season restart have been confirmed, including a trip to Liverpool live on Sky Sports.
Roy Hodgson's side return to action with a trip to struggling Bournemouth on the first weekend back, before a daunting clash at champions-elect Liverpool four days later, a match that is live on Sky Sports. The Eagles then host Burnley on Monday June 29 as they look to secure a mid-table finish.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
CRYSTAL PALACE'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Saturday June 20
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Kick-Off: 7.45pm
Wednesday June 24
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Monday June 29
Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Kick-Off: 8pm
Crystal Palace fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Leicester vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham