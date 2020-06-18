Leicester fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Six Leicester games confirmed, five of which are live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 18/06/20 10:04am
The first six of Leicester's Premier League fixtures for the season restart have been confirmed, five of which are live on Sky Sports.
Brendan Rodgers's Champions League-chasing side get things started with a trip to relegation-threatened Watford, before then hosting another struggling team, Brighton, followed by a trip to Everton - with both those last two games live on Sky Sports.
Leicester's following three Premier League fixtures come against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Bournemouth - with all three live on Sky Sports.
The FA Cup quarter-final details have also been announced. Leicester host Chelsea at 4pm on Sunday 28 June.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
LEICESTER'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Saturday, June 20
Watford vs Leicester
Kick-Off: 12.30pm
Tuesday, June 23
Leicester vs Brighton
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday, July 1
Everton vs Leicester
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Saturday July 4
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Kick-Off: 3pm; Live on Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tuesday July 7
Arsenal vs Leicester
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Sunday July 12
Bournemouth vs Leicester
Kick-Off: 7pm; Live on Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Leicester fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Tottenham vs Leicester City
Leicester City vs Manchester United