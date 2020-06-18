Leicester fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

The first six of Leicester's Premier League fixtures for the season restart have been confirmed, five of which are live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers's Champions League-chasing side get things started with a trip to relegation-threatened Watford, before then hosting another struggling team, Brighton, followed by a trip to Everton - with both those last two games live on Sky Sports.

Leicester's following three Premier League fixtures come against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Bournemouth - with all three live on Sky Sports.

The FA Cup quarter-final details have also been announced. Leicester host Chelsea at 4pm on Sunday 28 June.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Saturday, June 20

Watford vs Leicester

Kick-Off: 12.30pm

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester vs Brighton

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, July 1

Everton vs Leicester

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports

Saturday July 4

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Kick-Off: 3pm; Live on Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tuesday July 7

Arsenal vs Leicester

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Sunday July 12

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Kick-Off: 7pm; Live on Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Tottenham vs Leicester City

Leicester City vs Manchester United