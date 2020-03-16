Arsenal News

Arsenal transfer news and rumours

Transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Emirates Stadium

Last Updated: 16/03/20 11:34am

Could the Gunners turn for out-of-favour Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren this summer?

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Arsenal - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Arsenal…

Dejan Lovren - Arsenal face competition from north London rivals Tottenham for the signature of defender Dejan Lovren, who has a year remaining on his contract at Liverpool (Daily Express, March 16)

Will Arsenal fend off interest from Chelsea and Man Utd for Issa Diop's signature?

Issa Diop - Mikel Arteta has reportedly instructed the Arsenal board to kick-off his squad overhaul with the addition of the £60m-rated West Ham centre-back (Daily Mirror, March 15)

Orkun Kokcu - After scouting the Feyenoord midfielder extensively, Arsenal are preparing a summer move for the 19-year-old (Daily Express, March 16)

The latest players linked with a Arsenal exit…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal are prepared to sell the Gabon international if a compromise over wages cannot be reached, though a move to Barcelona looks off the cards with the Spanish champions no longer interested in the 30-year-old (Daily Express, March 16)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Arsenal are considering offloading the Armenia international, currently on loan at Roma, to the Serie A club on a permanent basis (Gazzetta dello Sport, March 16)

The latest Arsenal contract talk…

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident the 18-year-old academy graduate will sign a new contract at the Emirates (The Sun, March 9)

