Joe Rodon: Tottenham in talks to sign Swansea defender

Tottenham are in talks to sign central defender Joe Rodon from Championship side Swansea.

A source has told Sky Sports News that a deal is being considered for the 22-year-old, with a fee between £7m and £18m under discussion.

The deal does not have to go through on Monday because the domestic window remains open until October 16.

The centre-back has also been drawing interest from West Ham.

Rodon has been at Swansea throughout his professional career, apart from a loan spell at Cheltenham in 2018.

He has already been capped four times by Wales and has been a regular in the Swansea defence this season as they have made an impressive start to the Championship campaign.

Andy Hinchcliffe told Sky Sports in the summer: "He [Rodon] is right up there in terms of position for his age.

"You look at (Rio) Ferdinand and (John) Terry, and there are elements of both in Rodon's game."

