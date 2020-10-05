Eric Garcia: Barcelona have bid for Manchester City defender rejected

Barcelona have had a £15.4m plus add-ons rejected by Manchester City with just hours of the transfer window to go.

Man City want closer to £20m for the central defender, who has entered the final year of his contract, with the Premier League side not completely ruling out a deal.

If a deal was able to be agreed, it would see the Spanish international return to the Nou Camp having been part of the La Masia academy between 2008 and 2017, before heading to the Premier League under Pep Guardiola.

Garcia made his first top-flight appearance last season and would go on to feature 13 times throughout the campaign and last featured in the 5-2 defeat to Leicester City.

However, he was left out of City's squad squad for the 1-1 draw at Leeds on Saturday with Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman previously confirming his club's desire to sign the 19-year-old centre-back.

Garcia is already in Spain after meeting up with the national team in Madrid on Monday ahead of their friendly against Portugal on Wednesday.