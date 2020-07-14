Transfer window, Deadline Day - key dates and times for summer 2020

When will clubs be able to do business in the summer transfer window and when is Deadline Day?

With the 2019/20 Premier League season extended due to the coronavirus outbreak, the timeframe has shifted for clubs wanting to buy and sell.

Here are the key dates and times, plus the latest on the big names who could be on the move...

When does the transfer window open?

Premier League clubs have voted for the summer transfer window to open the day after the 2019/20 season ends - on Monday July 27 - and run for 10 weeks.

The Scottish transfer window opened on July 14 following approval from FIFA, given the 2020/21 season in Scotland starts on August 1.

Germany's window opened on July 15, while Italy's will not open until September 1.

When does the window close?

The transfer window in England and Scotland will close at 11pm on October 5.

UEFA has recommended that all European transfer windows shut no later than October 5; Germany and Italy have confirmed their windows will close on that date.

Can clubs do any business afterwards?

Championship, League One and League Two clubs will have an extra mini-window in which to do domestic deals

Domestically, yes - in certain situations.

Following consultation with the EFL - and because FIFA allows a summer transfer window to run for up to 12 weeks - an extra domestic window in England will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16.

That means two Deadline Days essentially this window.

But Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs - either loans or permanent registrations - during the additional period.

No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs or with foreign clubs. Top-flight clubs must complete their main business and any international deals by October 5.

Anything else to note?

Hakim Ziyech has started training with Chelsea but can't play until next season. Pic: Chelsea FC

UEFA has set a deadline of October 6 for Premier League clubs to register squads for the Champions League and Europa League. The new timeframe allows top-flight clubs to do the majority of their business before then.

If you missed it, the window did, in fact, open for one day only on July 1.

Premier League and EFL clubs were given the opportunity to register any players on pre-agreements and those returning from international loans that day. It meant Chelsea were allowed to rubberstamp their deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech - but they cannot play until next season.

What impact will the pandemic have on spending?

It remains to be seen but all clubs' budgets are likely to have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Football is not immune to what's happening in the world right now. So many major income streams have simply disappeared during the pandemic," Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol told a recent edition of the Transfer Talk podcast.

"In the next transfer window, there will be players who are too big to sell. Every club in the world is trying to make budget cuts and some have players on huge contract no-one else wants to take on.

"If we do have a transfer window this year, what we are going to see is more loans, more loans with options to buy, more free transfers."

Which players could be on the move?

Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish have been linked with Manchester United

Blockbuster fees might be scarcer this summer but there are plenty of big-name players who could be on the move.

Manchester United remain the favourites to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, though there appears work to be done at the negotiating table with the clubs currently far apart on valuation.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville certainly thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side need to invest this summer.

Speaking in mid-July, Neville said: "I think they need a winger. I think they need a centre forward, I think they need a centre back, they need a proper challenge for David de Gea and then at left-back, they maybe need something if Luke Shaw gets injured. For me, they need four or five players to get into a position where they can challenge for a title."

Manchester City's transfer plans have been boosted after their European ban was lifted and reinforcing his defence looks a priority for Pep Guardiola, with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly a reported target.

What will Pep Guardiola do in the transfer market with Man City back in European competition?

Elsewhere, Chelsea have already landed Werner and Ziyech but Blues owner Roman Abramovich is ready to bankroll more deals this summer, with Kai Havertz firmly on the wishlist if Bayer Leverkusen budge from their £90m asking price.

Philippe Coutinho continues to be linked with a return to the Premier League, while the futures of Mesut Ozil, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane have come under scrutiny.

