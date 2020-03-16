Manchester United transfer news and rumours

Jude Bellingham has a string of suitors

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester United - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Man Utd...

Jadon Sancho is in demand

Jude Bellingham - The Birmingham teenager has his pick of some of Europe's top clubs after Man Utd, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich met the Blues' asking price - believed to be £15m rising to £30m (Daily Mirror, March 14); Bellingham has already visited United's Carrington training ground (Sky Sports, March 10)

Jadon Sancho - Man Utd believe they are in pole position to land Sancho, though PSG could be their biggest competitor for the £130m-rated Borussia Dortmund man (Daily Mirror, March 12)

Donny van de Beek - Manchester United have identified Ajax midfielder Van de Beek as a potential summer signing, though Real Madrid reportedly have an unofficial agreement in place with the Netherlands international (Marca, March 15)

Leon Bailey - The Bayer Leverkusen winger, 22, is a potential alternative target to in-demand Jadon Sancho. United have reportedly kept tabs on Bailey since 2016 (Manchester Evening News, March 16)

The latest on players linked with a Man Utd exit...

Phil Jones - West Ham and Newcastle will battle for the £12m-rated defender, who is out of favour at Old Trafford (Daily Mirror, March 16)

The latest Man Utd contract talk...

Paul Pogba could be set to stay at Man Utd after repeatedly being linked with an exit

Paul Pogba - Manchester United remain confident that Paul Pogba will extend his stay. The Frenchman's current deal expires at the end of next season but contains an option for a further term (Daily Mirror, March 16)

Dean Henderson - Man Utd want to give the goalkeeper a bumper new contract worth £100,000 a week to keep him from Chelsea's clutches. Frank Lampard's side would reportedly bid £50m but Sheffield United want him on loan for another season (The Sun, March 15)

Transfer Centre - follow the latest news with our live blog