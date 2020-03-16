Chelsea transfer news and rumours
Last Updated: 16/03/20 11:49am
Moussa Dembele - The Blues will prioritise a move for the Lyon striker as soon as the transfer window re-opens this summer (The Athletic, March 16)
Jude Bellingham - The 16-year-old Birmingham hotshot has a decision to make over his future after Chelsea joined Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund reportedly agreed a £30m fee for the highly-rated midfielder. (The Sun, March 16)
Lautaro Martinez - Chelsea are ready to break the bank for the Inter Milan forward, who is at the centre of a transfer tussle between Real Madrid and Barcelona (Sport, March 16)
Brad Young - Chelsea are on the brink of securing the services of the 17-year-old Hartlepool goalkeeper following a successful trial with the Blues (The Sun, March 15)
The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit…
Willian - The Brazilian has decided to leave Stamford Bridge and is said to be considering moves to Manchester United and Arsenal (Le10Sport, March 9)
The latest Chelsea contract talk…
Olivier Giroud - The France international wants to stay and fight for a new contract after rekindling his Chelsea career in recent weeks (The Sun, March 6)