Chelsea transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Chelsea - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Chelsea…

Moussa Dembele - The Blues will prioritise a move for the Lyon striker as soon as the transfer window re-opens this summer (The Athletic, March 16)

Jude Bellingham - The 16-year-old Birmingham hotshot has a decision to make over his future after Chelsea joined Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund reportedly agreed a £30m fee for the highly-rated midfielder. (The Sun, March 16)

Lautaro Martinez - Chelsea are ready to break the bank for the Inter Milan forward, who is at the centre of a transfer tussle between Real Madrid and Barcelona (Sport, March 16)

Brad Young - Chelsea are on the brink of securing the services of the 17-year-old Hartlepool goalkeeper following a successful trial with the Blues (The Sun, March 15)

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit…

Willian - The Brazilian has decided to leave Stamford Bridge and is said to be considering moves to Manchester United and Arsenal (Le10Sport, March 9)

The latest Chelsea contract talk…

Olivier Giroud - The France international wants to stay and fight for a new contract after rekindling his Chelsea career in recent weeks (The Sun, March 6)

