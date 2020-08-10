Nicolas Tagliafico: Chelsea interested in Ajax left-back

Nicolas Tagliafico has impressed over the last two seasons with Ajax

Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Tagliafico has been capped 25 times by Argentina, and could become the second Ajax player to make the move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season following the arrival of Hakim Ziyech.

The 27-year-old, who scored five goals and supplied five assists in 38 matches for Ajax last season, is currently under contract until the summer of 2022.

Tagliafico, who signed for Ajax in 2018 from Independiente in his homeland, could be viewed by Chelsea as an alternative to their primary left-back target, England international Ben Chilwell.

1:47 Kai Havertz will move to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen following the conclusion of the German club's Europa League campaign, according to Kaveh Solhekol Kai Havertz will move to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen following the conclusion of the German club's Europa League campaign, according to Kaveh Solhekol

Chelsea have so far failed to reach a deal with Leicester for Chilwell and the two clubs are poles apart on a valuation, although the Foxes are believed to have softened their original demands for an £80m transfer fee.

Chelsea are also monitoring the availability of Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon, who was voted as the best left-back in La Liga last season, while on loan at Sevilla.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.