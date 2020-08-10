Liverpool sign Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos for £11.75m

Kostas Tsimikas has joined Liverpool on a five-year deal

Liverpool have completed signing of Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas for an £11.75m fee.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions and will provide cover for first-choice left-back Andy Robertson.

Liverpool moved for Tsimikas after failing to agree a fee with Norwich for Jamal Lewis.

The Greece international was one of Olympiakos' star performers last season as they clinched a 45th Super League title.

"I'm very happy, I'm very proud to be here. For me, [it's] the biggest club in the world. It's an honour to be here and I will give my best," Tsimikas told the club's website.

"The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.

"With a lot of work and focus on what I do and what the coach wants, and every day working hard in training, I can be on the highest level.

"[I want] to achieve [our] goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League."

Pedro Chirivella played only six times for Liverpool before his contract ran out in June. He may not have established himself at Anfield but he did play a part in the deal.

Feel for Jamal Lewis. Liverpool wanted him but Norwich wouldn't sell for less than £20m so they're signing Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos instead for £11m. Liverpool sticking to sensible budget this summer. They've been watching Tsimikas for three years — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 9, 2020

Liverpool first came across Tsimikas in 2017/18 when he was on loan at Dutch club Willem II at the same time as Chirivella.

They have been watching Tsimikas closely ever since and scouting reports and data suggest he has what it takes to be more than just a back up for first-choice left-back Andy Robertson.

Tsimikas and Chirivella spent a season playing together at Willem II. Next season Tsimikas will be playing for Liverpool while Chirivella has signed for Nantes.

