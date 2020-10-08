Liverpool podcast special: Inside the Premier League title winners' 10 steps to glory

It is five years to the day Jurgen Klopp was named Liverpool boss. Jasper Taylor and Gerard Brand talk through the major steps the German took towards guiding the club to that elusive title in July.

Klopp took over with Liverpool 10th in the Premier League on October 8, 2015, but through maverick decision-making, masterful motivating and tactical dexterity, he's made them England's best after a 30-year wait.

A squad transformation has played a part, but there is much more behind Klopp's influence at Anfield. Subtle technical changes, attitude shifts and behind-the-scenes genius have made them unstoppable.

Here, we walk through the steps Liverpool took from 2015, off the pitch as well as on it...

Step One - Celebrating a 2-2 draw

How Klopp helped create a comeback culture among Liverpool's supporters.

Step Two - Whispers turn to winners

How qualification for the Champions League on the last day of the 2016/17 season propelled Klopp's side.

Step Three - Coutinho's greatest assist

How Phillipe Coutinho's departure paved the way for a change of style, plus the funds for two special players...

Step Four - A £75m masterpiece

The first, Virgil van Dijk, and how the Netherlands international transformed Liverpool's defence...

Step Five - Safe hands… at last

And second, goalkeeper Alisson has finally brought stability between the sticks.

Step Six - Edwards doing the business

A look at Michael Edwards' business, his fine strike rate for incomings, and an even more impressive yield for players leaving Anfield.

Step Seven - Klopp's right hand man

How Pep Lijnders made Liverpool even better, plus the influence of the fitness coach, nutritionist, and even the throw-in specialist.

Step Eight - Heavy metal becomes organised chaos

How Klopp ditched the 'heavy metal' tag and made Liverpool proactive and dexterous.

Step Nine - The master man-manager

Examples of Klopp's superior man management in allowing players the freedom to do as they please, with trust and responsibility the non-negotiable.

Step Ten - The art of using defeat

And finally, how Klopp feasted on the feeling of defeat to make his side winners.

