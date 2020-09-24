Arsenal keen on signing Chelsea's Jorginho, Atletico Madrid confident over Lucas Torreira deal

Jorginho has captained Chelsea in both of their Premier League matches during the 2020/21 season

Arsenal are interested in signing Jorginho from Premier League rivals Chelsea, while Atletico Madrid are confident of securing a loan deal for Gunners midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Jorginho is one of a number of midfielders Arsenal are keen on, with Atletico's Thomas Partey and Lyon's Houssem Aouar also on their radar.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was assistant to Pep Guardiola when Manchester City came close to signing Jorginho from Napoli in 2018.

However, the Italy international appears to be part of Frank Lampard's plans at Chelsea, and has captained the side in both of their Premier League games so far this season.

Jorginho ranks 10th in the Premier League for total attempted passes since the start of 2019/20, with the majority of these coming centrally inside his own half and across the width of the pitch further forward

While Arsenal continue to search for a new midfielder, it looks as though they will be without Torreira for the 2020/21 campaign as he nears a move to Atletico.

The La Liga side are keen to take the Uruguay international on loan and retain the option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Lucas Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in July 2018

Alternatively, Arsenal would like to sell Torreira, but would be willing to agree to a loan deal if it includes the obligation for Atletico to buy the 24-year-old.

If Arsenal are able to persuade Atletico to buy Torreira, the money raised could go towards triggering the £45m release clause in Partey's contract.

Thomas Partey has a £45m release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract

Torino are also interested in signing Torreira, who previously spent time in Italy with Pescara and Sampdoria, and were in talks over a £22m move.

Torreira is yet to feature in a matchday squad for Arsenal this season, and appears to be one of several players that are not in Arteta's plans.

Fellow midfielders Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi are also yet to play for Arsenal this campaign, with the duo understood to have potentially played their last games for the club.

2:17 Highlights from the Carabao Cup third round as Arsenal face Leicester Highlights from the Carabao Cup third round as Arsenal face Leicester

Arteta had admitted that it is "very difficult" for Ozil to break back into his Arsenal side after leaving the midfielder out of a fourth successive matchday squad.

Asked to explain the prolonged absence of Ozil - who has not played for the club since March 7 - from his team, Arteta said: "The team is evolving, you can see the level they are achieving.

"This is where we are at the moment. We want to evolve more and play better and compete better. We need to keep maintaining that.

3:00 The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal after he was left out of a fourth successive matchday squad The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal after he was left out of a fourth successive matchday squad

"I'm really happy with the performance here, how difficult they're making things for the coaching staff to select the squad.

"We are picking the players that we believe are the best for each game. You can see we keep training, it's what we're trying to do.

"You can see that the players we are changing, we are using, it's very difficult every week - not [just] for Mesut - but for some other players as well to make the squad. Every week we try to pick the right players.

"Of course I understand and I respect your questions, but I have to try to do my job as fair as possible. I try to select the players that are, in my opinion, in better condition."

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.