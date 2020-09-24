Mesut Ozil: 'Very difficult' for Arsenal midfielder to get back into squad, says Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil is in the final year of his Arsenal contract

Mikel Arteta had admitted that it is "very difficult" for Mesut Ozil to break back into his Arsenal side after leaving the midfielder out of a fourth successive matchday squad.

The Gunners have won their first two Premier League games of the season and beat Leicester 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night.

They also defeated Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield last month in what has been a promising start to the season - and it has all been done without Ozil, whose struggles to win over Arteta continue.

The 31-year-old did not play at all for Arsenal following the 2019/20 season's restart in June and is yet to feature this campaign, meaning his last appearance for the club came on March 7.

Asked to explain the prolonged absence of Ozil - who is in the final year of his contract - from his team, Arteta said: "The team is evolving, you can see the level they are achieving.

"This is where we are at the moment. We want to evolve more and play better and compete better. We need to keep maintaining that.

"I'm really happy with the performance here, how difficult they're making things for the coaching staff to select the squad.

"We are picking the players that we believe are the best for each game. You can see we keep training, it's what we're trying to do.

Ozil earns a reported £350,000 a week at Arsenal

"You can see that the players we are changing, we are using, it's very difficult every week - not [just] for Mesut - but for some other players as well to make the squad. Every week we try to pick the right players.

"Of course I understand and I respect your questions, but I have to try to do my job as fair as possible. I try to select the players that are, in my opinion, in better condition."

Arteta spoke exclusively to Sky Sports' Adam Bate about his first nine months in charge at Arsenal...

"It has been an incredible journey, that is for sure," Mikel Arteta tells Sky Sports.

Mikel Arteta has won the FA Cup and Community Shield since replacing Unai Emery as head coach in December

The Arsenal manager is reflecting on his first nine months in charge. This is his very first job in management and it has coincided with a period that the club's chief executive Vinai Venkatesham recently described as the toughest nine months in Arsenal's 134-year history.

Arteta has not only altered the mood, best summed up by the joy that has greeted the news that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract, but he has already brought silverware too - lifting the FA Cup and the Community Shield at Wembley.

"The fact that we were able to win two trophies is something incredible in such a short time. But what I am really pleased with is the people around me here and the support that I am finding, the energy that is created around the club now, how the fans are feeling about it all. That is what gives me the motivation to try to achieve things here. That is the challenge."

