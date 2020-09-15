Olivier Giroud and Edin Dzeko on Juventus radar

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is expected to be on Juventus' radar if they fail to sign striker targets Edin Dzeko and Luis Suarez.

The Serie A champions have made Dzeko their No 1 target this season after a personal request from new boss Andrea Pirlo but Roma will not let their captain go without a replacement.

The former Manchester City player, however, may be set to leave the Italian capital as Roma are close to agreeing a deal to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik on a loan deal with obligation to buy for an overall fee of almost £23m.

However, neither Milik or Dzeko have yet agreed to the switch and Sky in Italy are suggesting there could be a domino effect should the Poland international join Roma, as it would leave the door open for Dzeko to join Juventus.

Edin Dzeko spent five years at Roma since joining from Manchester City

Juventus are also keeping tabs with Luis Suarez, who is in the process of terminating his contract with Barcelona and will sit an Italian citizenship test this week to obtain an EU passport which would facilitate his move to Turin.

The Juve board are monitoring the situation with Suarez but first need to understand the timeframe in which he will be able to complete the paperwork ahead of a possible move.

According to Sky in Italy, Giroud would represent a more immediate option to both Suarez and Dzeko and Juventus will firm up their interest with an offer should it take too long to pursue them.

The Serie A season gets underway this weekend with Juventus hosting Sampdoria on Sunday night and Juve chiefs are looking to find a new striker to create a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Despite signing a new one-year contract this summer, Giroud finds himself behind new striker Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham at Stamford Bridge and could leave in the search for more game time.

Gonzalo Higuain has arrived in the United States and will finalise a two-year contract with David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami in the next few days.

