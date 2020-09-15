Conor Gallagher: West Brom close to signing Chelsea midfielder on season-long loan

Conor Gallagher impressed under Steve Cooper at the Liberty Stadium last season

West Brom are close to agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a season-long loan.

Gallagher is poised to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, before Frank Lampard allows the England U21 international to get more game time and experience in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old had appeared set to join Crystal Palace earlier this month, only for Roy Hodgson to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi instead on a season-long loan.

Premier League rules state that a club can only take one loanee from a fellow top-flight club.

Gallagher, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Chelsea, scored six goals in 25 league appearances during the first half of last season at Charlton.

He was then recalled before he joined Swansea on loan and went on to help them reach the Championship play-off semi-final.

W Brom vs Harrogate T Live on

West Brom are also close to signing former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

The 36-year old, who can play at right-back or centre-back, is a free agent after leaving Russian side Zenit St Petersburg in the summer.

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over West Brom in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over West Brom in the Premier League

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.