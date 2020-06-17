Football calendar: Fixtures, dates for Premier League, EFL, Champions League, Europa League, Euro 2020

Football is back and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, keep track of all the new dates.

2019/20 SEASON

Premier League

The Premier League is back!

The Premier League season resumed after a 100-day absence on June 17, with goal-line controversy in Aston Villa's draw with Sheffield United and three goals in Manchester City's comprehensive win over Arsenal.

The campaign is scheduled to belatedly finish on Sunday July 26 but fixtures have only been confirmed up to July 13, with further dates and times subject to change.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games - with 25 games broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel.

Championship

Watch 30 matches from the Champions live on Sky Sports, plus exclusive coverage of all the play-offs

The Championship returns on Saturday June 20 and is due to finish in midweek on Wednesday July 22.

Sky Sports will show 30 live Championship games - plus exclusive coverage of the play-offs.

Sky Bet EFL play-offs 2019/20

Colchester United have the advantage in their League Two play-off

The League One and League Two seasons have been curtailed but the play-offs from both divisions will go ahead and be shown, along with the Championship play-offs, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The finals are set to be played at Wembley as usual.

Championship

July 26: Semi-final first leg - Sixth vs Third - 6.30pm, Sky Sports

July 27: Semi-final first leg - Fifth vs Fourth - 7.45pm, Sky Sports

July 29: Semi-final second leg - Third vs Sixth - 7.45pm, Sky Sports

July 30: Semi-final second leg - Fourth vs Fifth - 7.45pm, Sky Sports

August 4: Final - 7.45pm, Sky Sports

League One

July 3: Semi-final first leg - Portsmouth vs Oxford United - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

July 3: Semi-final first leg - Fleetwood vs Wycombe - 7.30pm, Sky Sports

July 6: Semi-final second leg - Oxford United vs Portsmouth - 5pm, Sky Sports

July 6: Semi-final second leg - Wycombe vs Fleetwood - 7.30pm, Sky Sports

July 13: Final - 7.30pm, Sky Sports

League Two

June 18: Semi-final first leg - Colchester 1-0 Exeter

June 18: Semi-final first leg - Northampton 0-2 Cheltenham

June 22: Semi-final second leg - Exeter vs Colchester - 5.15pm, Sky Sports

June 22: Semi-final second leg - Cheltenham vs Northampton - 8pm, Sky Sports

June 29: Final - TBC, Sky Sports

FA Cup

Manchester City are the FA Cup holders

The FA Cup is scheduled to resume at the quarter-final stage at the end of June, with all four ties to take place at home venues as originally planned. The semi-finals and final are set to be held at Wembley Stadium as usual.

June 27: Quarter-final - Norwich vs Manchester United - 5.30pm

June 28: Quarter-final - Sheffield United vs Arsenal - 1pm

June 28: Quarter-final - Leicester vs Chelsea - 4pm

June 28: Quarter-final - Newcastle vs Manchester City - 6.30pm

July 17/18: Semi-finals

August 1: Final

Champions League

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates converting his penalty against Real Madrid

Champions League knockout games will be played in a 12-day condensed tournament in Lisbon in from August 12-23.

Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig have already guaranteed their respective places in the last eight. Manchester City - 2-1 up against Real Madrid from the first leg - and Chelsea, who face a tough task after a 3-0 first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich, are hoping to join them. Juventus will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Lyon if they are to progress and Barcelona are level 1-1 with Napoli with the second legs yet to be played.

UEFA is yet to determine whether those matches will take place at the respective host stadiums, or in Portugal, but say a decision will be made before July 10, when the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place in Nyon.

August 7/8: Four remaining last-16 second legs

August 12-15: Quarter-finals

August 18/19: Semi-finals

August 23: Champions League final

Europa League

Anthony Martial's Manchester United beat LASK 5-0 in the first leg

Wolves, Rangers and Manchester United will play their round-of-16 second legs against Olympiakos, Bayer Leverkusen and LASK respectively on August 5/6. UEFA says a decision will be made in due course as to where those games will be staged.

As the first-leg fixtures between Inter Milan and Getafe, and Sevilla and Roma were postponed too, those ties will be played as a single leg on the same dates at a venue also to be confirmed.

All subsequent matches in the competition will be played as a final-eight tournament across four venues in Germany - Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen - from August 10-21.

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on July 10.

August 5/6: Round of 16 (six second legs plus single-leg ties for Inter Milan vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma)

August 10/11: Quarter-finals

August 16/17: Semi-finals

August 21: Final

Super Cup

The 2020 UEFA Super Cup was originally due to be hosted by Porto but will now be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on September 24.

Women's Champions League

The Women's Champions League will be played as a knockout tournament in Bilbao, Spain from August 21-30.

August 21/22: Quarter-finals

August 25/26: Semi-finals

August 30: Final

SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW

UEFA wants all European leagues to end their summer transfer windows on October 5.

Windows are currently open on different dates in different countries but the governing body has asked its member associations to adopt a single date across the board, with a player registration deadline on October 6.

2020/21 SEASON

Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership is set to return in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports

The 2019/20 Scottish Championship was ended on May 18, with Celtic crowned champions for a ninth successive season and Hearts relegated.

The 2020/21 campaign is set to start in early August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports that will include 'virtual season tickets' for top-flight clubs and up to 48 games broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Premier League

A start date for next season has yet to be confirmed, though chief executive Richard Masters has said conversations have begun over how clubs may be able to welcome back supporters to their grounds during a new campaign which could start in September.

Sky Bet EFL

No confirmed date for the 2020/21 Championship, League One and League Two seasons has yet been given.

Champions League

The qualifying round for the 2020/21 edition of Europe's top club tournament will be played in single legs, with the exception being the Champions League play-offs, which will remain over two legs. A draw will determine which club will play the single leg in their stadium.

The group stage will start on October 20/21, 2020 with the final taking place in Istanbul on May 29, 2021.

August 8-11: Preliminary round

August 18/19: First qualifying round

August 25/26: Second qualifying round

September 15/16: Third qualifying round

September 22/23 & 29/30: Play-offs

October 20/21: Group stage matchday 1

October 27/28: Group stage matchday 2

November 3/4: Group stage matchday 3

November 24/25: Group stage matchday 4

December 1/2: Group stage matchday 5

December 8/9: Group stage matchday 6

February 16/17, 2021: Round of 16

April 6/14, 2021: Quarter-finals

April 17 & May 5, 2021: Semi-finals

May 29, 2021: Final

Europa League

The Europa League will follow the same qualifying format as the Champions League.

The group stage will start on October 20, 2020 and the final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on May 26, 2021.

August 20: Preliminary round

August 27: First qualifying round

September 17: Second qualifying round

September 24: Third qualifying round

October 1: Play-offs

October 22: Group stage matchday 1

October 29: Group stage matchday 2

November 5: Group stage matchday 3

November 26: Group stage matchday 4

December 3: Group stage matchday 5

December 10: Group stage matchday 6

February 18 & 25, 2021: Round of 32

March 11 & 18, 2021: Round of 16

April 8 & 15, 2021: Quarter-finals

April 29 & May 6, 2021: Semi-finals

May 26: Final

Euro 2020 play-offs

Scotland face Israel in the Euro 2020 play-offs

The national team football windows of October and November 2020 will now feature triple-headers instead of double-headers, allowing the postponed European Qualifiers play-offs to be rescheduled at the beginning of the respective windows, on October 8 and November 12.

Play-off semi-finals (October 8)

Path A: Iceland vs Romania, Bulgaria vs Hungary

Path B: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland, Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland vs Israel, Norway vs Serbia

Path D: Georgia vs Belarus, North Macedonia vs Kosovo

Play-off finals (November 12)

Path A: Bulgaria/Hungary vs Iceland/Romania

Path B: Bosnia &Herzegovina/Northern Ireland vs Slovakia/Republic of Ireland

Path C: Norway/Serbia vs Scotland/Israel

Path D: Georgia/Belarus vs North Macedonia/Kosovo

Nations League

The 2020/21 UEFA Nations League group stage will take place on revised dates in September, October and November.

The group stage matches will be played on the following matchdays: September 3/4/5 and 6/7/8; October 10/11 and 13/14; November 14/15 and 17/18.

No further dates have yet been confirmed.

England have been drawn in League A, Group 2 to face Iceland, Denmark and Belgium in the next edition of the tournament.

Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Wales in League B, Group 4, alongside Bulgaria and Finland.

Scotland will come up against Israel, Slovakia and Czech Republic in League B, Group 2, while Northern Ireland face a tricky Group 1 in League B against Romania, Norway and Austria.

EURO 2020 FINALS

The European Championship has been moved to the summer of 2021

The postponed tournament - which will continue to be named 'Euro 2020' - has been pushed back a summer and will now take place from June 11-July 11, 2021. The 12 original host cities have been confirmed as venues for the rescheduled tournament.

The draw

Group A (Rome/Baku): Turkey, Italy (hosts), Wales, Switzerland

Group B (Copenhagen/St Petersburg): Denmark (hosts), Finland, Belgium, Russia (hosts)

Group C (Amsterdam/Bucharest): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D or A

Group D (London/Glasgow): England (hosts), Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E (Bilbao/Dublin): Spain (hosts), Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F (Munich/Budapest): Play-off winner A or D, Portugal (holders), France, Germany (hosts)

Tournament dates

June 11- 23: Group stage

June 26-29: Round of 16

July 2/3: Quarter-finals

July 6/7: Semi-finals

July 11: Final

England's Group D schedule - and potential route to final

June 13: England vs Croatia - 3pm, Wembley

June 18: England vs Play-off winner C - 9pm, Wembley

June 22: Czech Republic vs England - 9pm, Wembley

June 28: Round of 16 - 2D vs 2E (Game 5) - 6pm, Copenhagen

June 29: Round of 16 - 1D vs 2F - (Game 7) - 6pm, Dublin

July 2: Quarter-finals - Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (QF1) - 6pm, St Petersburg

July 3: Quarter-finals - Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (QF4) - 9pm, Munich

July 6: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 - 9pm, Wembley

July 7: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 - 9pm, Wembley