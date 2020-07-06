Scottish Premiership fixtures: Live games on Sky Sports
From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available
Sky Sports, the new home of Scottish football, will show every club in the Scottish Premiership live in the opening month of the new 2020/21 season.
- Scottish Premiership returns on August 1 with new Sky Sports deal
- Aberdeen vs Rangers, Celtic vs Hamilton, Ross County vs Motherwell live on opening weekend
- Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership next season with up to 48 games
The new season kicks off on Saturday August 1, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers up against Aberdeen in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Champions Celtic will host Hamilton live on Sky on Sunday August 2, with Motherwell's trip to Ross County also selected from the opening weekend.
Further fixtures to be broadcast live on Sky Sports will be announced in due course.
Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up 48 games available over the campaign.
Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports
Sat Aug 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers - 5.30pm
Sun Aug 2: Celtic vs Hamilton - 4.30pm
Mon Aug 3: Ross County vs Motherwell - 7.45pm
Sat Aug 8: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - 12.30pm
Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - 4.30pm
Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian - 6pm
Wed Aug 12: St Mirren vs Celtic - 6pm
Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell - 5.30pm
Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers - 4.30pm
Sat Aug 22: Dundee Utd vs Celtic - 5.30pm
Sun Aug 23: St Johnstone vs Hibernian - 4.30pm
Sat Aug 29: Hamilton v Rangers - 5.30pm
Sun Aug 30: Hibernian vs Aberdeen - 4.30pm