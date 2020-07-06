Scottish Premiership fixtures: Live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports, the new home of Scottish football, will show every club in the Scottish Premiership live in the opening month of the new 2020/21 season.

The Scottish Premiership returns in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports

The new season kicks off on Saturday August 1, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers up against Aberdeen in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Champions Celtic will host Hamilton live on Sky on Sunday August 2, with Motherwell's trip to Ross County also selected from the opening weekend.

Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up 48 games available over the campaign.

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sat Aug 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 2: Celtic vs Hamilton - 4.30pm

Mon Aug 3: Ross County vs Motherwell - 7.45pm

Sat Aug 8: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - 12.30pm

Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - 4.30pm

Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian - 6pm

Wed Aug 12: St Mirren vs Celtic - 6pm

Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers - 4.30pm

Sat Aug 22: Dundee Utd vs Celtic - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 23: St Johnstone vs Hibernian - 4.30pm

Sat Aug 29: Hamilton v Rangers - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 30: Hibernian vs Aberdeen - 4.30pm