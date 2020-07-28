Sky Sports reveals line-up for exclusively live coverage of Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports has announced its plans for the Scottish Premiership season, with new pundits, exciting features and the first place to see all the goals on TV...

Sky Sports - the new home of Scottish football - has announced its plans ahead of the Scottish Premiership season, which returns this weekend, with Eilidh Barbour presenting coverage of up to 48 live matches.

Regular analyst Kris Boyd will be joined by James McFadden and three new faces on the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership team. Former Rangers, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock striker Ally McCoist, former Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher, and former Celtic striker John Hartson will all be part of the Sky coverage throughout the campaign.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Live on

Ian Crocker and Andy Walker will both provide the commentary.

Sky Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of the Scottish Premiership in the UK and Ireland, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football, as Celtic aim to make history and win a tenth consecutive title. During the 2020/21 season - the first of a five-year exclusive contract - every Saturday goal will be shown first on Sky Sports News at 6pm each weekend.

Celtic vs Hamilton Live on

3:55 Celtic manager Neil Lennon looks ahead to the new season Celtic manager Neil Lennon looks ahead to the new season

Sky Sports Crowds

This season, Sky Sports has added a number of new features to enhance the viewing experience, including Sky Sports' augmented sound element. Sky Sports Crowds offers viewers the chance to watch games with added crowd noise, as matches continue to be played behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak.

New Scottish Premiership podcast

Subscribe on Apple | Spotify | Castbox

Fans of Scottish football will also be able to catch up on all the news and latest talking points via a new podcast, in addition to the regular Sky Sports digital and social channels where they can see all the highlights and biggest talking points. The podcast, presented by Crocker with regulars Boyd and Walker, will cover all the top topics from Scottish football from the week, as well as answering viewer questions.

All you need to know... Up to 48 games LIVE on Sky Sports

Coverage will be fronted by Eilidh Barbour

Joining Andy Walker and Kris Boyd as regular pundits will be Darren Fletcher, James McFadden, Ally McCoist and John Hartson

New features to enhance the viewing experience, including Sky Sports’ augmented sound element

All goals will be shown on Sky Sports News from 6pm on a Saturday – first place to see all the goals on TV

New weekly Scottish football podcast

3:00 Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd talks assesses his old club's chances of winning the Scottish Premiership Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd talks assesses his old club's chances of winning the Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "We're delighted to be able to bring our customers comprehensive and exclusive coverage of the Scottish Premiership in this, the first year of a five-year contract. It promises to be a thrilling season and we can't wait to get going on August 1 on the home of Scottish football."

The opening round of fixtures on Sky Sports sees champions Celtic start at home to Hamilton, while Steven Gerrard's Rangers travel to Aberdeen and Ross County take on Motherwell.

Ross Co vs Motherwell Live on

Celtic fixtures | Rangers fixtures | Motherwell fixtures | Aberdeen fixtures | Livingston fixtures | St Johnstone fixtures | Hibs fixtures | Kilmarnock fixtures | St Mirren fixtures | Ross County fixtures | Hamilton fixtures | Dundee United fixtures

1:35 SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster speaks of his excitement ahead of the return of the Scottish Premiership SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster speaks of his excitement ahead of the return of the Scottish Premiership

Sat Aug 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers - 12.30pm

Sun Aug 2: Celtic vs Hamilton - 4.30pm

Mon Aug 3: Ross County vs Motherwell - 7.45pm

Sat Aug 8: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - 12.30pm

Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - 4.30pm

Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian - 6pm

Wed Aug 12: St Mirren vs Celtic - 6pm

Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers - 4.30pm

Sat Aug 22: Dundee Utd vs Celtic - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 23: St Johnstone vs Hibernian - 4.30pm