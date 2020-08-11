Scottish Premiership fixtures: Live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports, the new home of Scottish football, will show every club in the Scottish Premiership live in the opening month of the new 2020/21 season.

The new season kicks off on Saturday August 1, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers up against Aberdeen in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Champions Celtic will host Hamilton live on Sky on Sunday August 2, with Motherwell's trip to Ross County also selected from the opening weekend.

Further fixtures to be broadcast live on Sky Sports will be announced in due course.

Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up 48 games available over the campaign.

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sat Aug 1: Aberdeen 0-1 Rangers

Sun Aug 2: Celtic 5-1 Hamilton

Mon Aug 3: Ross County 1-0 Motherwell

Sat Aug 8: St Johnstone P-P Aberdeen

Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock 1-1 Celtic

Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian - 6pm

Wed Aug 12: St Mirren P-P Celtic

Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers - 4.30pm

Thu Aug 20: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - 7.30pm

Sat Aug 22: Dundee Utd vs Celtic - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 23: St Johnstone vs Hibernian - 4.30pm

Sat Aug 29: Hamilton v Rangers - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 30: Hibernian vs Aberdeen - 4.30pm