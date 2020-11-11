Sky Sports Scores: Download the new and improved app to get scores your way

The new and improved Sky Sports Scores app is here! Tailor your experience to follow your team, watch free match highlights from the biggest games and get the scores your way.

The Sky Sports Football Score Centre app has had a new-season spruce and has been relaunched as the Sky Sports Scores app, but have no fear - your favourite features have been given a makeover and are still available plus there's plenty more.

The new Sky Sports Scores app makes following football on your phone more accessible than ever before, bringing you goal alerts, commentaries, line-ups, fixtures, results and stats from hundreds of teams and leagues every single day.

DOWNLOAD THE SKY SPORTS SCORES APP: Apple | Android

Plus you get breaking news direct from Sky Sports News, the latest features and analysis plus free video highlights of every game played in the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership plus a selection of international fixtures, including the Home Nations and the Republic of Ireland.

Read on for more on why the Sky Sports Scores is the UK's number one scores app...

Personalise your experience

Make your home page work for you - personalise with your favourite teams and leagues from an extensive selection across Europe and beyond. Then, when the matches kick off, use our immersive match centre to follow commentary, line-ups, match stats and the latest videos.

Remember, you can watch free in-game clips of the major incidents from all Premier League games shown live on Sky Sports, plus in-game goals for EFL and Scottish Premiership live games as well as some international fixtures.

Don't forget to set up your notifications as well so that goal alerts, team news and major match incidents are sent directly to your phone's home screen. Press the star button to highlight additional matches and get notifications for the games that matter to you.

If you're only interested in your favourite club, head to the 'My Team' section for the latest stories, videos, fixtures, results and tables.

Our new calendar function lets you see the schedule for the entire season with access to matches from 12 months ago and 12 months in the future, giving you our most comprehensive scores service ever.

More than just match coverage

After the match, enjoy free highlights of every game played in the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership shortly after full-time plus selected international matches. You don't need to be a Sky Sports subscriber or sign up to watch them - just click play.

Plus, throughout the week you can stay up-to-date with the latest football news and videos direct from Sky Sports News as well as expert features and analysis from the Sky Sports pundits and journalists.

So what are you waiting for? Join the millions of Sky Sports Scores users in following football with the UK's number one scores app, which is new and improved. Download from the App Store or Google Play to get started.