Branislav Ivanovic: West Brom target signing of ex-Chelsea defender

Branislav Ivanovic left Zenit St Petersburg earlier this summer after more than three years at the club

West Brom are in advanced talks over signing former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic on a one-year deal ahead of their Premier League return.

In a story first published by The Telegraph, Sky Sports News has confirmed that the Baggies are hopeful of securing the arrival of the 36-year-old free agent after his departure from Zenit St Petersburg earlier this summer.

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic views Ivanovic, who won three Premier League titles during a successful nine-year stay at Chelsea before his move to Russia in 2017, as an experienced figure for the Baggies' newly-promoted squad.

Ivanovic is keen to return to the Premier League, and knows Bilic well, but the two sides have yet to agree the final terms of the contract.

Initial scepticism from the West Brom hierarchy over a move for Ivanovic, because of the defender's age and previous high wages in Russia, are believed to have largely been allayed.

West Brom would need to complete his signature before midday on Friday for the defender to be available for the club's season opener against Leicester at The Hawthorns on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

