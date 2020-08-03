Summer transfer window 2020: Done deals in July, August

The summer transfer window is open - keep track of all the latest done deals in England and Scotland, as well as key moves overseas.

The window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and closes at 11pm on October 5, with an additional domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL running until Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

Keep up-to-date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League, and key moves across Europe, right here.

Don't forget our daily Transfer Centre blog for all the latest moves, rumours and latest on transfers from all over the world.

August 3

EFL

Cameron Burgess - Scunthorpe to Accrington Stanley, undisclosed

Nathaniel Knight-Percival - Carlisle United to Morecambe, free

George Tanner - Manchester United to Carlisle United, free

Zain Westbrooke - Coventry to Bristol Rovers, undisclosed

August 2

EFL

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Manchester United to Oldham, undisclosed

Harry Davis - Grimsby to Morecombe, free

Callum Gribbin - Sheffield United to Barrow, free

Sido Jombati - Wycombe to Oldham - free

Jason Lokilo - Crystal Palace to Doncaster - free

Carl Piergianni - Salford to Oldham - undisclosed

Bailey Wright - Bristol City to Sunderland, free

August 1

Finn Azaz - West Brom to Cheltenham, loan

Callum Cramps - Rochdale to Fleetwood, free

Tony Craig - Unattached to Crawley

Archie Davies - Brighton to Crawley, free

Lewis Freestone - Brighton to Cheltenham, free

Tyler Frost - Brighton to Cheltenham, free

Liam Gordon - Dagenham and Redbridge to Bolton, undisclosed

Stephen Hendrie - West Ham to Morecombe, free

Joe Ironside - Macclesfield to Cambridge, free

Mikael Mandron - Gillingham to Crewe, free

Troy Parrott - Tottenham to Millwall, loan

July 31

Scottish Premiership

Ryan Edmondson - Leeds to Aberdeen, loan

Craig Conway - Unattached to St Johnstone

Hakeem Odoffin - Livingston to Hamilton, undisclosed

EFL

Grant Hall - QPR to Middlesbrough, free

Ryan Jackson - Colchester to Gillingham, free

James Jones - Altrincham - Barrow, free

Tyrone Marsh - Boreham Wood to Stevenage, free

Matty Taylor - Bristol City to Oxford, free

July 30

EFL

Kieran Dowell - Everton to Norwich, undisclosed

Daniel Gyollai - Wigan to Peterborough, free

Aiden O'Brien - Millwall to Sunderland, free

Scottish Premiership

Jake Eastwood - Sheffield United to Kilmarnock, loan

WSL

Stine Larsen - FC Fleury to Aston Villa, free

July 29

Premier League

Joel Veltman - Ajax to Brighton, undisclosed

EFL

Jonah Ayunga - Havant & Waterlooville to Bristol Rovers, undisclosed

Ryan Hardle - Blackpool to Plymouth, loan

Ian Henderson - Rochdale to Salford, free

Matty Platt - Blackburn to Barrow, undisclosed

Andy Williams - Northampton to Cheltenham, undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Callum Lang - Wigan to Motherwell, loan

Tunde Owolabi - FC United of Manchester to Hamilton, undisclosed

WSL

Roman Petzelberger - SGS Essen to Aston Villa, undisclosed

Caro Siems - FFC Turbine Potsdam to Aston Villa, undisclosed

July 28

EFL

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - Man City to Sheffield Wednesday, undisclosed

Wes Hoolahan - Newcastle Jets to Cambridge

Josh Laurent - Shrewsbury to Reading, free

Luke McCormick - Swindon to Plymouth, free

George Maris - Cambridge to Mansfield, undisclosed

Rollin Menayese - Bristol Rovers to Mansfield, undisclosed

Jordan Turnbull - Northampton to Salford, free

Tom White - Blackburn to Bolton, loan

Scottish Premiership

Luke Bolton - Man City to Dundee United, loan

Danny Rogers - Aberdeen to Kilmarnock, free

Marcus Fraser - Ross County to St Mirren, free

European

Nathangelo Markelo - Everton to Twente, loan

July 27

Premier League

Adam Lallana - Liverpool to Brighton, free

EFL

Daniel Harvie - Ayr to MK Dons, undisclosed

Diallang Jaiyesimi - Norwich to Swindon, free

Bali Mumba - Sundeland to Norwich, undisclosed

Conor McGrandles - MK Dons to Lincoln, free

Christopher Missilou - Oldham to Northampton, free

George Thomas - Leicester to QPR, free

Elliot Watt - Wolves to Bradford, undisclosed

Ryan Woods - Stoke to Millwall, loan

European

Dejan Lovren - Liverpool to Zenit St Petersburg, £11m

WSL

Aurora Mikaelsen - Man Utd to Tottenham