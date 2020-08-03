Summer transfer window 2020: Done deals in July, August
Transfer window runs to October 5; additional domestic-only window for deals between Premier League and EFL clubs runs to October 16
Last Updated: 03/08/20 2:48pm
The summer transfer window is open - keep track of all the latest done deals in England and Scotland, as well as key moves overseas.
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
- Transfer window, Deadline Day - key dates and times
- Premier League ins and outs
- Scottish Premiership ins and outs
- Papers - latest headlines
- Transfer rumours: Arsenal | Chelsea | Liverpool | Man City | Man Utd | Newcastle | Tottenham
The window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and closes at 11pm on October 5, with an additional domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL running until Friday, October 16 at 5pm.
Keep up-to-date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League, and key moves across Europe, right here.
Don't forget our daily Transfer Centre blog for all the latest moves, rumours and latest on transfers from all over the world.
August 3
EFL
Cameron Burgess - Scunthorpe to Accrington Stanley, undisclosed
Nathaniel Knight-Percival - Carlisle United to Morecambe, free
George Tanner - Manchester United to Carlisle United, free
Zain Westbrooke - Coventry to Bristol Rovers, undisclosed
August 2
EFL
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Manchester United to Oldham, undisclosed
Harry Davis - Grimsby to Morecombe, free
Callum Gribbin - Sheffield United to Barrow, free
Sido Jombati - Wycombe to Oldham - free
Jason Lokilo - Crystal Palace to Doncaster - free
Carl Piergianni - Salford to Oldham - undisclosed
Bailey Wright - Bristol City to Sunderland, free
August 1
Finn Azaz - West Brom to Cheltenham, loan
Callum Cramps - Rochdale to Fleetwood, free
Tony Craig - Unattached to Crawley
Archie Davies - Brighton to Crawley, free
Lewis Freestone - Brighton to Cheltenham, free
Tyler Frost - Brighton to Cheltenham, free
Liam Gordon - Dagenham and Redbridge to Bolton, undisclosed
Stephen Hendrie - West Ham to Morecombe, free
Joe Ironside - Macclesfield to Cambridge, free
Mikael Mandron - Gillingham to Crewe, free
Troy Parrott - Tottenham to Millwall, loan
July 31
Scottish Premiership
Ryan Edmondson - Leeds to Aberdeen, loan
Craig Conway - Unattached to St Johnstone
Hakeem Odoffin - Livingston to Hamilton, undisclosed
EFL
Grant Hall - QPR to Middlesbrough, free
Ryan Jackson - Colchester to Gillingham, free
James Jones - Altrincham - Barrow, free
Tyrone Marsh - Boreham Wood to Stevenage, free
Matty Taylor - Bristol City to Oxford, free
July 30
EFL
Kieran Dowell - Everton to Norwich, undisclosed
Daniel Gyollai - Wigan to Peterborough, free
Aiden O'Brien - Millwall to Sunderland, free
Scottish Premiership
Jake Eastwood - Sheffield United to Kilmarnock, loan
WSL
Stine Larsen - FC Fleury to Aston Villa, free
July 29
Premier League
Joel Veltman - Ajax to Brighton, undisclosed
EFL
Jonah Ayunga - Havant & Waterlooville to Bristol Rovers, undisclosed
Ryan Hardle - Blackpool to Plymouth, loan
Ian Henderson - Rochdale to Salford, free
Matty Platt - Blackburn to Barrow, undisclosed
Andy Williams - Northampton to Cheltenham, undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Callum Lang - Wigan to Motherwell, loan
Tunde Owolabi - FC United of Manchester to Hamilton, undisclosed
WSL
Roman Petzelberger - SGS Essen to Aston Villa, undisclosed
Caro Siems - FFC Turbine Potsdam to Aston Villa, undisclosed
July 28
EFL
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - Man City to Sheffield Wednesday, undisclosed
Wes Hoolahan - Newcastle Jets to Cambridge
Josh Laurent - Shrewsbury to Reading, free
Luke McCormick - Swindon to Plymouth, free
George Maris - Cambridge to Mansfield, undisclosed
Rollin Menayese - Bristol Rovers to Mansfield, undisclosed
Jordan Turnbull - Northampton to Salford, free
Tom White - Blackburn to Bolton, loan
Scottish Premiership
Luke Bolton - Man City to Dundee United, loan
Danny Rogers - Aberdeen to Kilmarnock, free
Marcus Fraser - Ross County to St Mirren, free
European
Nathangelo Markelo - Everton to Twente, loan
July 27
Premier League
Adam Lallana - Liverpool to Brighton, free
EFL
Daniel Harvie - Ayr to MK Dons, undisclosed
Diallang Jaiyesimi - Norwich to Swindon, free
Bali Mumba - Sundeland to Norwich, undisclosed
Conor McGrandles - MK Dons to Lincoln, free
Christopher Missilou - Oldham to Northampton, free
George Thomas - Leicester to QPR, free
Elliot Watt - Wolves to Bradford, undisclosed
Ryan Woods - Stoke to Millwall, loan
European
Dejan Lovren - Liverpool to Zenit St Petersburg, £11m
WSL
Aurora Mikaelsen - Man Utd to Tottenham