Malang Sarr: Chelsea sign former Nice defender on five-year deal

Malang Sarr played predominately as a centre-back but also featured at left-back for Nice

Chelsea have made their fifth signing of the summer after completing a deal for young French defender Malang Sarr.

The 21-year-old, who left Nice this summer following the expiry of his contract, has signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have confirmed Sarr will spend the 2020/21 season out on loan to "provide the chance to gain valuable game time and add to his experience so he will be ready to join our squad".

Sarr arrives with plenty of experience in France, playing over 100 times for Nice and earning the club's young player of the year award.

In a statement, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss. He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea. We are very happy to welcome him to the club today."

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer window having already brought in Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Xavier Mbuyamba.

