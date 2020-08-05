Nathan Ake: Manchester City sign defender from Bournemouth

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for £41m on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old underwent his medical in Manchester on Wednesday, after City agreed a deal with relegated Bournemouth for the Netherlands international last week.

Ake becomes City's second signing of the delayed summer transfer window, after the club landed Spain U21 winger Ferran Torres from Valencia.

"City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade," Ake told Man City's website.

"Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree.

"Pep (Guardiola) is a manager admired across the world - what he's done in the game speaks for itself.

"The success he's had is unbelievable and the style of football he plays really appeals to me. I know I'm going to have to work hard to get into the side, but that's what I'm here to do."

Ake was one of several sought-after players from Eddie Howe's side after Bournemouth's relegation was confirmed on the final day of the Premier League season.

Despite being only 25 years old, Ake has nine years' experience in England, having moved to Chelsea from Feyenoord in the summer of 2011.

Of current Premier League defenders aged 25 or under, only Hector Bellerin and Luke Shaw have racked up more top-flight appearances.

The Netherlands international's journey to regular football was a long one; he made only five appearances with the Blues as a defensive midfielder across three seasons after joining the senior squad in 2012.

City want four more signings

Despite a busy start to the post-coronavirus transfer window, Manchester City want four more arrivals following the signings of Torres and Ake.

Kalidou Koulibaly has long been linked with City

Defenders are now the priority, but deals for both a left-back and a second centre half, most likely Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, are still some way off.

Further up the pitch, City face the daunting task of finding long-term replacements for two Premier League legends in David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez remains the number one choice to fill the number 9 shirt, while The Athletic have reported City had enquired about the availability of Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, who has endured a difficult start following his £113m move last year from Benfica.

