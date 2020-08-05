Man City: Nathan Ake set for medical, City want to sign four more

Manchester City have long been linked with Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester City are looking to sign as many as five more players during the transfer window and want their business done by the start of the new season on September 12.

Nathan Ake is in Manchester and expected to undergo a medical at Manchester City in the next 24 hours ahead of completing a £41m transfer from Bournemouth.

City opened talks with Bournemouth before the end of the Premier League season and have agreed a £40m fee - with a further £1m in add-ons.

Ake will join Ferran Torres at the Etihad Stadium after the Spain U21 winger joined from Valencia on Tuesday for an initial £20.8m fee, plus a number of add ons.

Defenders are now the priority, but deals for both a left-back and a second centre half, most likely Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, are still some way off.

Further up the pitch, City face the daunting task of finding long-term replacements for two Premier League legends in David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez remains the number one choice to fill the number 9 shirt, while The Athletic have reported City had enquired about the availability of Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, who has endured a difficult start following his £113m move last year from Benfica.

Nathan Ake is in Manchester for a medical

The 25-year-old defender returned from holiday on Tuesday and could be announced as Pep Guardiola's second summer signing before the weekend.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and it will be a club-record sale for Bournemouth.

Ake moved to Bournemouth from Chelsea for a club-record £20m deal in 2017 and was linked with a return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had a buy-back clause on the Netherlands international but it is understood Frank Lampard was not interested in re-signing him.

Ake made 29 appearances for Bournemouth last season as they were relegated to the Championship, finishing a point from safety in 18th place.

Sky Sports' Adam Smith:

Of the current Premier League defenders aged 25 or under, only Hector Bellerin and Luke Shaw have racked up more top-flight appearances than Ake.

The chart below shows Ake's positional development, revealing a versatility which would appeal to the likes of Pep Guardiola, who moved defensive midfielder Fernandinho into central defence to cover Aymeric Laporte.

Since he made his permanent switch in 2017, the Cherries' win percentage jumps with him in the team and they concede fewer goals. That blend of youth, experience, versatility and effectiveness certainly bodes well for City.

For all the flowing, attacking football, Guardiola's side are shipping almost one goal per game - the same ratio as his inaugural season before the serious rebuild.

To put a figure on it: the defence is currently 34 per cent less efficient, compared with last season.

Much was made of how City failed to replace Vincent Kompany after his departure from the club, but it was the serious injury to Laporte which exposed the cracks.

Without Laporte, City's weaknesses were laid bare. Even with Laporte, a natural partner is missing.

Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Eric Garcia have been tested, but Guardiola has still preferred to play veteran midfielder Fernandinho as one of the pair. Fellow midfielder Rodri has played there, too.

The lessons are clear. City are scintillating in attack and have emerging stars in those areas to fill veteran voids, but needed to splash cash on at least one centre-back this summer.

City's defensive woes

Manchester City scored more goals than any other team for the third season running in the Premier League. Their total of 102 was 17 more than Liverpool but Guardiola's team struggled at the other end.

They had conceded 12 more goals than Liverpool at matchday 31 - when Liverpool finally won title - although the Reds' subsequent drop-off allowed them to close the gap.

City's 18-point deficit is clearly the result of weaknesses at the back. For all the flowing, attacking football, Guardiola's side are shipping almost one goal per game - the same ratio as his inaugural season before the serious rebuild.

