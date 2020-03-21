Man City transfer news and rumours

Leroy Sane has been injured but linked with a move away

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester City - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Man City...

Harry Kane - Man City could reportedly beat Man Utd to the potential £180m transfer of Harry Kane this summer - if Juventus turn their attention from the Tottenham striker to Man City forward Gabriel Jesus (Tuttosport, March 15)

Lautaro Martinez - Man City have joined Chelsea and Barcelona in the hunt for the Inter Milan forward, who has a £100m release clause (Sport, March 16)

Chelsea and Man City are ready to battle it out to sign Martinez this summer (Daily Star, March 18)

Houssem Aouar - Lyon midfielder could be subject of a bidding war in the summer with Manchester City, Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain all keen on landing him. (Daily Mail, March 19)

The latest on players linked with a Man City exit...

Leroy Sane - The Man City winger has long been on Bayern Munich's wishlist and his future has further come into focus following football's coronavirus shutdown (The Sun, March 15)

Zinedine Zidane and Quique Setien are both interested in recruiting Sane at the end of the season at Real Madrid (Sport, March 21)

Jayden Braaf - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could raid former club Manchester City for Jayden Braaf. The Netherlands U18 international is reportedly frustrated by his failure to make an appearance for Pep Guardiola's senior side (Daily Express, March 16)

Riyad Mahrez - Man City are willing to let Mahrez leave this summer, but Paris Saint-Germain must fork out £80m (The Sun, March 17)

Yan Couto - Leeds United have been handed a positive transfer message by Manchester City about their recently acquired new right-back (Daily Express, March 19)

The latest Man City contract talk...

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling - Man City will use the time without competitive football to accelerate fresh contract talks with key duo De Bruyne and Sterling (The Sun, March 16)

