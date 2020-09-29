Ruben Dias: Manchester City sign Benfica defender in £65m deal

Manchester City have signed Benfica defender Ruben Dias for £65m, with Nicolas Otamendi moving in the opposite direction.

The deal for Dias is worth an initial £62m, with a further £3m subject to add-ons, and was confirmed in a statement from Benfica on Sunday night following City's 5-2 defeat at home to Leicester.

In the statement, the Portuguese club said they had agreed a separate fee of 15m euros (£13.6m) to sign Otamendi.

Image: Nicolas Otamendi did not feature for City this season

Dias, who becomes City's third signing of the summer, has signed a six-year deal at the Etihad.

City boss Pep Guardiola had been seeking a right-sided centre-back since Vincent Kompany left last year.

Dias has impressed during three seasons at Benfica and was in Portugal's 2018 World Cup squad.

The 23-year-old scored and captained the side in Benfica's 2-0 win over Moreirense on Saturday, after which he was pictured hugging Benfica's sporting director Rui Costa.

Speaking after the game, Benfica manager Jorge Jesus said: "I'm pretty sure it was his [Ruben Dias'] last game, but sometimes everything changes at the last second in football. I don't think that's going to happen, though.

"He's a player we're sorry to see go, he came through the academy, is our captain and plays for the national team. I also take some of the blame for him leaving today.

Image: Ruben Dias scored and captained Benfica in Saturday's win over Moreirense

"This is also to do with getting knocked out of the Champions League and there are things that need to be balanced [financially] at management level. He has a high market value and is certainly already a fantastic player who will continue to improve."

Kalidou Koulibaly had been City's top target but Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli recently told Sky in Italy the defender would be staying with the Serie A side this summer, while Sevilla's Jules Kounde was also previously linked with a move to the Etihad.

City also denied placing a £78m bid for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, after the La Liga club's president claimed he had rejected an offer for the central defender.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said:

"I look at Dias coming in and I think there's really a lot at stake for Man City with this signing.

"I think if this signing doesn't work and he's not a huge success, I don't think City can win the league. I don't see Pep Guardiola staying at the club next season, certainly if they don't win the league. Maybe if they win the league he might sign a new contract. But then I think it's debatable also.

"And that is the big fear for me for Manchester City and this Pep project, there's so much riding on this.

"This is the guy to replace Vincent Kompany, if you like. £65m, a huge figure again, but if this doesn't work, I think it's possibly the end of the Pep project."

Speaking after City's 5-2 defeat to Leicester, Sky Sports' Gary Neville said:

"They were so good in the opening 25 minutes but as soon as Leicester broke on them a couple of times, you felt that, psychologically, it just damaged them.

"Some of the wounds from last season are reappearing. The bugs that cost them the title. Certainly, you can get at this Manchester City back four a lot quicker that you could previously. They don't seem to react in transition higher up as they did."

On the three penalties: "Three different players making the same basic error. Rashness. Naivety. Whatever you want to call it, it is there in that backline. Pep Guardiola is looking to see if he can defend his players but I am not sure he can.

"His defenders aren't good enough, whichever way you want to look at it. He is a great coach, one of the greatest coaches of all time. But one-on-one, once his defenders get in those positions, they are really poor. It is almost like in their mind they cannot get their head around the fact that someone has got goal-side of them."

