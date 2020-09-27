Man City 2-5 Leicester: Jamie Vardy scores hat-trick in stunning Foxes victory over Man City

Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick as Leicester ran riot in a stunning 5-2 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City dominated early on and took the lead through Riyad Mahrez's superb half volley with his weaker right foot from 15 yards (4), but Leicester equalised with their first shot on goal as Kyle Walker tripped Vardy in the box; the England striker duly converted the penalty (37).

With Leicester's second shot, Vardy produced a stunning flick beyond Ederson from close range (54), before again winning a penalty, this time from Eric Garcia's foul, and converting for 3-1 (58).

Sub Maddison made it four with a screamer from 25 yards, curled into the top corner (77), before Nathan Ake's header looked to have made the scoreline look slightly more respectable (84).

Image: Manchester City capitulated in the second half as Pep Guardiola conceded five goals for the first time ever as manager

But Youri Tielemans rounded off a fabulous win, and a nightmare day for the hosts, slotting a penalty after Benjamin Mendy had fouled Maddison (88).

The result means Pep Guardiola has seen his side concede five goals for the first time ever in his 686th game as a manager, while Leicester keep up their 100 per cent record this season in the Premier League.

How Foxes bite prompted Man City capitulation

Man City had all of the ball in the first half, and were ahead via a piece of magic from former Leicester man Mahrez, hitting a fine half volley into the top left corner from the right of the box after Kevin De Bruyne's corner had been cleared.

Image: Riyad Mahrez (C) celebrates his goal with team-mates

The hosts were camped in Leicester's defensive third, and should have gone 2-0 up as De Bruyne's wicked free-kick was met by Fernandinho eight yards out, but he failed to make proper connection with his header, collected gratefully by Kasper Schmeichel.

Despite their dominance, Man City still allowed for gaps in their defence, and Leicester got their chance when Harvey Barnes played Vardy into the box, forcing Walker to bring the striker down.

Vardy blasted home, top left corner, meaning the 33-year-old has won more penalties (19) and scored more (22) than any other player in the Premier League since his debut in August 2014.

Image: Vardy celebrates his equaliser with Youri Tielemans

Despite an erratic start to the Premier League season across the board, nobody could have predicted what came in the second half at the Etihad.

First, Vardy got on the end of Timothy Castagne's low cross from the right to produce a fine flick past Ederson - described aptly by Gary Neville on Sky Sports as a 'Cruyff dink' - for his and Leicester's second.

Image: Vardy gives Leicester a 2-1 lead with a sensational dink over Ederson

It was 3-1 just four minutes later as Vardy again got goal side of Garcia in the box, going down after brushing the Man City defender, and yet again Vardy dusted himself to finish, low to Ederson's left.

Man City's young striker Liam Delap, brought on just six minutes into the second half, hit the crossbar with a header from deep, but the next goal went to Leicester again as Maddison, cutting in from the left, curled a beauty over Ederson and into he top corner from range.

Image: James Maddison celebrates after scoring Leicester's fourth goal

Ake scored his first goal for the hosts with six minutes remaining, climbing highest to a Mahrez corner for 4-2, but yet another penalty fell Leicester's way as Benjamin Mendy brought down Maddison just inside the box. With Vardy already subbed, Tielemans duly converted for a famous victory.

Team news Man City made two changes from the win at Wolves as Eric Garcia, linked with a move away from the Etihad, replaced the injured John Stones, and Riyad Mahrez came in for the injured Gabriel Jesus to face his old side.



Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres were on the bench for the hosts.



For Leicester, Jonny Evans and Daniel Amartey replaced Wilfred Ndidi (injured) and Ayoze Perez, who dropped to the bench.

In a season where clean sheets seem to be a rare commodity, Guardiola will still not have expected to see such a concerning capitulation from his side, who conceded five goals in a home game for the first time since February 2003.

For Leicester, three wins from three have gone some way to ridding the ill feeling from the end of the 2019/20 season, and with Vardy, even at 33, they still have one of the very best forwards in the game.

A game for the ages - The stats

This was just the second time Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lost his opening home game of a league season, previously doing so while in charge of Barcelona against Hércules in 2010-11 (0-2).

It's only the second time in 323 home matches in all competitions that Guardiola has seen his side concede four goals - the other was in April 2014 (Bayern vs R Madrid).

Leicester City are the first side in Premier League history to score three penalties in a single game, while Manchester City are the first side since Spurs in October 2014 to concede three fouls leading to penalties in the same game (v Man City).

Leicester's Jamie Vardy is the only player to score two hat-tricks against sides managed by Pep Guardiola in all competitions, while he is also the only player to score two Premier League hat-tricks against Manchester City overall.

Vardy (33y 260d) is the oldest PL hat-trick scorer since Teddy Sheringham in August 2003.

What's next?

Leeds United

Manchester City Saturday 3rd October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Man City now go to Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday at 7pm, before going to Leeds on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm.

Leicester host West Ham in the Premier League, at midday next Sunday.