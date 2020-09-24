Jose Gimenez: Manchester City deny making £78m bid for Atletico Madrid defender

Jose Gimenez is a two-time Champions League runner-up and Europa League winner with Atletico Madrid

Manchester City have denied making a £78m bid (€85m) for Jose Gimenez, after Atletico Madrid's president claimed he has rejected an offer for the central defender.

Speaking to a Spanish sports radio programme, Enrique Cerezo said: "We did receive the offer, but Gimenez is a magnificent player and we are interested in having magnificent players in the team."

City, though, have reacted with surprise at the quotes, and a club source has told Sky Sports News that not only is there no truth in the claims a bid has been made, City will not pay anything like that amount for a player in that position.

2:45 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Wolves in the Premier League

It is no secret that City remain intent on signing a centre-back before the transfer window closes, and Gimenez is a player they have looked at as an alternative to Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Any move for the 25-year-old Uruguay international would be further complicated by the fact that he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, and is currently self-isolating.

City have also shown interest in Sevilla pair Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos, but are clear they will not be paying that kind of money during this window.

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.