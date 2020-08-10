Jack Harrison: Winger returns to Leeds on loan from Manchester City

Jack Harrison has returned to Leeds on loan from Manchester City

Jack Harrison has returned to Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, with a view to a permanent move.

Harrison has spent the last two seasons on loan at Elland Road, making 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped by England at U21 level, featured in every game for Leeds last season - scoring six goals and providing eight assists - as Marcelo Bielsa's side won the Sky Bet Championship title.

Harrison told Sky Sports News: "Obviously it's nice to be back here at a club where I've been settled, where I've been playing in the last two years and I know everything that goes on here. I'm delighted to be back here again next year, especially in the Premier League.

"I think for myself and the club we achieved something massive. Making it to the Premier League was always our ambition and now we're there we have to set ourselves new goals, myself included, and I'm just excited to get going."

Harrison scored six goals during the 2019/20 Championship season

On playing under Bielsa, Harrison added: "It's an incredible experience. It's completely different to anything else any other player would experience.

"As a young player I'm always looking to learn, always looking for new opportunities and he's provided that and I've been so grateful playing under him.

"The amount of time I've had on the pitch and the amount of detail I've learnt about the game as well, it's been massive for me and I'm only looking to improve on that as well."

Playing for Manchester United and Liverpool during his youth career, Harrison left the UK and went to college in America and was the number one pick in the MLS SuperDraft in 2016, joining New York City.

After impressing at the Yankee Stadium, Harrison was signed by sister club Manchester City in January 2018, before moving on loan to Middlesbrough.

Since joining Leeds, the winger has been one of the first names on the team sheet under Bielsa and he will continue his journey at Elland Road, as the club prepare for a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

He becomes the third signing of the transfer window, following the announcements of Helder Costa and Illan Meslier earlier this month.

Leeds confirm largest commercial deal in club's history

Leeds and SBOTOP have entered into a multi-year partnership which will see the global sports betting brand become principal sponsor of the club.

The SBOTOP logo will feature on the front of Leeds' new kit, due to launch later this month, as well as appearing as a sponsor on the club's official training wear.

The sponsorship represents the largest commercial deal in the club's history.

Leeds executive director Paul Bell told Sky Sports News: "The step up from the Championship to the Premier League is huge and it is significant. The Premier League attracts a different portfolio of brands that want true global exposure.

"With the Premier League reaching one billion households, we're able to talk to different brands in different ways and SBOTOP is significant for the club. We're delighted to work with them for our first season back."

