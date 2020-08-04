Ferran Torres: Manchester City complete signing of winger from Valencia

Ferran Torres has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal

Manchester City have signed winger Ferran Torres from Valencia on a five-year deal.

The Spain U21 international becomes Pep Guardiola's first summer signing, joining for an initial fee of £20.9m plus bonuses.

City moved for Torres following Leroy Sane's transfer to Bayern Munich last month.

The 20-year-old came through Valencia's renowned academy and scored four times in 34 appearances last season as they finished ninth in La Liga.

He is considered one of Spain's brightest young prospects but Valencia needed to sell some players to balance their books, even before the financial impact of coronavirus.

Torres won European Championships at U17 and U19 level with Spain

Torres made his senior debut as a teenager during the 2017-18 season, going onto make 13 appearances in total that term. The following season he scored three times in 37 games in all competitions as Valencia won the Copa del Rey.

City are also in the market for centre-backs this summer and last week had a £41m offer for Nathan Ake accepted by Bournemouth.

Man City are expected to be busy as they look to regain supremacy in the Premier League from Liverpool.

The priority around recruitment will be in defence and, in particular, signing two centre-backs following their costly shortages last season while a new left-back will also be sought.

Two other very difficult challenges await: finding a successor to Sergio Aguero and the search for a new number 10 to replace Premier League legend David Silva.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.