Ross McCrorie joins Aberdeen from Rangers on loan-to-buy deal

Aberdeen have signed Ross McCrorie on an initial loan deal from Rangers

Ross McCrorie has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Rangers, with the move becoming permanent in June 2021.

The Scotland U21 international, who spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, will begin a three-year deal next summer.

The 22-year-old had been linked with a move to Hibernian but will now provide a lift to an Aberdeen side who have suffered injury setbacks this season.

"I couldn't be more pleased that we have managed to complete the signing of young Ross on a four-year deal," Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said.

"Given the financial restrictions the club are under at the moment we don't have the ability to pay a fee so the first year is a loan deal, however he then becomes our player and signing a young, Scottish player with his talent and potential is exactly the type of signing Aberdeen Football Club should be making.

"I've admired Ross for a while but was aware of the challenges we faced to get him, however, I'm thankful we've now got the chance to work with him.

"I'm looking forward to helping him try to fulfil his potential in an Aberdeen shirt and delighted that he has shown real desire to become our player."

McCrorie joined up with his new team-mates at Cormack Park on Monday and is set to go straight into the squad for Aberdeen's match away to St Johnstone on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

