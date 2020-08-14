Aberdeen players 'fined heavily' for coronavirus rules breach

Aberdeen have had two matches postponed due to the actions of their players

Aberdeen say they have "heavily fined" eight players who breached coronavirus protocols, leading to the postponement of two Scottish Premiership games.

Jonny Hayes, Michael Devlin, Scott McKenna, Matty Kennedy, Sam Cosgrove, Dylan McGeouch, Craig Bryson and Bruce Anderson issued an apology for a visit to a bar on August 1, which led to the postponement of games against St Johnstone and St Mirren.

Two members of their squad tested positive for coronavirus, while another six are self-isolating.

Aberdeen held an internal investigation and confirmed the players have been fined, with the money being donated to the National Health Service.

AFC chairman Dave Cormack said: "These players made a huge mistake. They not only went against government guidance but also breached our own COVID-19 procedures, set out by the Club to all players and staff.

"Due to the privilege that has been afforded to professional footballers, and having witnessed the outrage and anger their actions provoked, they are in no doubt that they have let themselves and the Club down.

"They are truly sorry and have apologised unreservedly to the First Minster, health and footballing authorities, the fans, the Manager, the rest of the squad, our staff and board and the wider community.



"As a result of our investigation, these players have been severely reprimanded and fined heavily. Contractually, the specifics must remain confidential between the Club and each player but, rest assured, the financial fines are in line with the severity of the consequences of their actions.



"The Club has chosen to donate these fines to NHS Grampian.



"We fully appreciate the outpouring of dismay and anger by those who have been impacted by this virus, by those who have worked selflessly to protect us and by our fans, who have, despite health and financial worries, supported the Club with their hard-earned cash during this period."